Redwood Logistics Champions Successful Supply Chain Transformation for Placon

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today announced the results of their seamless logistics transition for Placon, a top producer of consumer packaging products. Within the tight time frame of 90 days, Redwood leveraged its logistics execution expertise and technology solutions to orchestrate Placon's supply chain operations, generating considerable savings and significantly improving service delivery.



Following an underwhelming experience with their former third-party logistics (3PL) provider, Placon sought a trusted partner capable of reinvigorating its logistics framework, which encompasses full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL) and parcel shipments across five manufacturing plants throughout the United States. Placon’s diverse shipment modes necessitated a swift and effective transition to a fully integrated logistics strategy.

"It’s always difficult to transition to a new 3PL, and our previous provider only gave us a 90-day window to make that change,” Brandon Nontelle, Director of Logistics, Placon. “Fortunately, by selecting Redwood, we were able to move to a new TMS solution and a managed services model quickly, with limited risk exposure and no drop in service levels. In fact, our cost and service position has only improved since partnering with Redwood.”

Redwood seamlessly implemented Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) and assumed control of LTL shipping, freight management, and claims as well as FTL. Additionally, Redwood Parcel Cloud was integrated, allowing Placon to adeptly manage parcel shipping across all company facilities without losing visibility or flexibility.

"An orchestrated and integrated supply chain isn't just a value-add in today's market—it's essential to gain a competitive advantage," added Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer at Redwood Logistics. "By leveraging our 4PL approach to supply chain technology and logistics execution orchestration, Redwood provided Placon not just with a TMS solution, but with a strategic advantage that catalyzes business growth and resilience against disruptions."

Placon’s selection of Redwood’s manage services and technology introduced a unified, easily navigable logistics platform, granting unparalleled visibility and integrated with Placon's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The enhanced clarity and visibility enables smarter cost management, heightened adaptability and responsive disruption management. By administering Placon's FTL and LTL shipping requirements, Redwood’s managed service model is delivering noteworthy cost reductions, amplifying operational efficiencies, and elevating service quality.

To read more about Placon’s success with Redwood, follow the link here.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About Placon

Founded in 1966, Placon is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and sustainable plastic packaging for medical, food, and consumer goods markets. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; West Springfield, MA; Elkhart, IN; Wilson, NC,: and Plymouth, MN, and is currently ranked in the Top 20 in Plastics News 2023 Thermoformers Rankings. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products. For more information, visit www.placon.com .