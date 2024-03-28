Integer Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 25, 2024

PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for first quarter 2024, at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET

Domestic dial-in number: (888) 330-3567

International dial-in number: (646) 960-0842

Conference ID: 9252310

Webcast Registration: ITGR Q1 2024 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and using Conference ID 9252310. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net .

