Sofwave Medical to Participate in the Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually from April 8-11, 2024.



Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate update and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), neck tissue and arm, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

