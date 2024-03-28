Greenridge Exploration Announces Appointment of Sean Hillacre to its Advisory Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenridge Exploration Inc. (“Greenridge” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3), is pleased to announce Sean Hillacre has joined Greenridge’s advisory team effective March 22, 2024. Mr. Hillacre’s extensive experience and background will provide invaluable guidance for the planning and execution of exploration programs at the Company's Nut Lake Project.

Mr. Hillacre is currently the President & VP of Exploration of Standard Uranium Ltd. and has over a decade of experience working as an economic geologist in the Athabasca Basin uranium district of Saskatchewan, with 5 years as part of the technical team progressing the Arrow uranium deposit towards production with NexGen Energy Ltd. A proactive, results oriented geoscientist, Mr. Hillacre brings a unique and balanced background integrating academic geoscience with industry experience, along with a comprehensive understanding of project development. Mr. Hillacre received his B.Sc. & M.Sc. degrees in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and published the first comprehensive academic study on a world-class uranium deposit in the SW Athabasca Basin in Economic Geology.

Sean Hillacre, Advisor to the Company, commented, “I am thrilled to be joining the Greenridge team as an advisor, as the Company’s Nut Lake Project has significant potential for uranium discovery. I am eager to begin leveraging my extensive experience to help drive the Nut Lake Project forward."

Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Hillacre, whose extensive experience in the Uranium industry, particularly in the globally recognized Athabasca Basin region, brings invaluable expertise to our advisory team. We are confident that his knowledge and experience will play a crucial role in guiding our exploration programs and advancing the Nut Lake Project.”

The Company also announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options (the “Options”) under the Company's stock option plan, each with an exercise price of CDN $0.75, to Mr. Hillacre. Each vested option, upon payment of the exercise price, entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share of the Company. The Options, and any shares issued upon the exercise of, will be subject to a hold period of four months in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Company’s Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 including 4.90% U 3 O 8 over 1ft from 8ft depth¹. Additionally, the Company’s Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects.



1 Source: 1978 Assessment report (number 81075) by Pan Ocean Oil Ltd

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Russell Starr

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388

Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com



