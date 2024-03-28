GCM Grosvenor Expands Credit Team with Two New Hires

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Cahill and Scott Ingles to its established credit team. Cahill and Ingles' expertise and experience further bolster GCM Grosvenor's extensive credit capabilities, enhancing the firm's ability to provide innovative investment solutions to its clients.



These strategic hires underscore GCM Grosvenor's commitment to providing world class credit investment solutions. With nearly four decades of credit investing experience and more than $13 billion of credit assets under management, the firm offers clients a comprehensive suite of strategies tailored to meet diversified investment objectives. GCM Grosvenor's credit team leverages its extensive expertise to invest across the entire credit liquidity spectrum in direct, fund, co-investment and secondary investments.

Brandon Cahill, joining as a Managing Director, brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in credit investing to the firm. Most recently, Cahill spent nearly twenty years at BlueMountain Capital Management as Co-Head of the firm's global CLO business. During his time with BlueMountain, he acted as Head of Structured & Technical Credit, overseeing investments in CLOs, synthetic CDOs, and RMBS. His deep understanding of asset backed credit markets will be invaluable in identifying and executing investment opportunities for GCM Grosvenor's clients.

Scott Ingles, joining as a Principal, brings nearly ten years of experience in credit management and risk assessment. Before joining GCM Grosvenor, Ingles held senior positions at The Carlyle Group and PointState Capital, where he managed credit portfolios across various sectors.

"GCM Grosvenor is delighted to welcome Brandon Cahill and Scott Ingles to our credit team," said Fred Pollock, Chief Investment Officer of GCM Grosvenor. "Their depth of expertise provide an ideal complement to our strong existing credit team and will enhance our ability to identify positive investment opportunities and deliver attractive outcomes for our clients."

GCM Grosvenor offers investors access to a broad range of credit strategies seeking to generate competitive risk-adjusted returns across various market conditions and liquidity profiles. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com/credit.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $77 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 540 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Source: GCM Grosvenor