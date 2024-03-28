American Oncology Network Announces Attendance and Participation at Leading Community Oncology Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) announced its attendance and panel participation at the annual Community Oncology Alliance (COA) conference from April 4 to April 5 in Orlando, Florida, to further its mission of closing the cancer care gap and ensuring the viability of community oncology.

“At AON, we are passionate about supporting the medical practices that reside in our hometowns because of the immense benefits they bring patients,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer, medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and co-chair of the COA conference. “We are embracing the conference's theme of ‘Stronger Together’ and believe in the power of collaboration to improve clinical and patient outcomes, ensuring that there is a healthier future for cancer patients across the nation. I look forward to witnessing our leaders who will take the stage as panelists to share insights that we hope will resonate and guide our fellow colleagues in the industry.”

AON leaders invited to speak at the conference include the following individuals:

Jim Chen, MD, an AON consultant and incoming physician, is a panelist in the session “Is AI Ready for Prime Time for Cancer Care.”

Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, is a panelist in the sessions “Welcome From the Co-Chairs,” “Defining Value in Oncology: Executing VBC Accurately & Ethically to Account for All Stakeholders,” “Reflections From the Co-Chairs” and “Meeting Observations From the Co-Chairs.”

James Gilmore, PharmD, AON’s chief pharmacy and clinical services officer, is a panelist in the session “Managing Formularies: Successfully Navigating Multiple Formularies to Balance Clinical & Financial Outcomes.”

Mark Moch, AON’s chief information officer, is a panelist in the session “Preparing for Precision Medicine 2.0 in Community Oncology.”

Martin Palmeri, MD, MBA, medical oncologist at Messino Cancer Centers, is a panelist in the session “Hospitals: Friend or Foe? Examining Independent Practice-Hospital Relationships & Trends.”

Alti Rahman, MHA/MBA, CSSBB, AON’s chief strategy and innovation officer, is a panelist in the sessions “Welcome From the Co-Chairs,” “Guardians of Confidentiality: Navigating Cybersecurity & Data Privacy in Oncology,” “Is AI Ready for Prime Time for Cancer Care,” “Reflections From the Co-Chairs" and “Meeting Observations From the Co-Chairs.”

Jan Smithson, regional physician liaison manager for Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, is a panelist in the session “Marketing Matters: Driving Provider Referrals in Competitive Marketplaces.”

AON is a fellow leader in the community oncology sector and dedicated to paving the way for independent practices to thrive independently with its support and resources, generating new revenue streams and growth in locations and patient services. Since its inception, AON has provided administrative support and access to critical offerings such as the in-house pharmacy and laboratory services to independent oncology medical practices.

Through the partnership with AON, physicians have the resources needed to focus on providing the highest standard of care to every patient while continuing to deliver comprehensive cancer care, therapies and expanded patient services in their clinics, reducing the reliance on larger health systems and other third-party companies.

“AON and COA share similar missions, which creates a strong foundation for impact in the community oncology industry, and we are excited to be involved in the COA conference this year,” said Rahman, AON’s chief strategy and innovation officer who also serves as co-chair of the COA conference. “In any sector of healthcare, the sharing of information, knowledge and best practices is important to achieving the necessary advancements in medicine. The conference brings together today’s healthcare and community oncology leaders for two days of education and networking. We understand the future of healthcare is a collective effort, and the conference provides a platform to foster unity and the exchange of information. At AON, we strive to be more than event attendees and seek to be catalysts for community oncology.”

AON is an exhibitor at the conference and can be found at booth 305.

For more information about AON, visit www.aoncology.com.

###

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 220 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

Attachment