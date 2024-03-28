CuraScientific Announces New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Product for 2025 - $200M Target Revenue for Residential Technology

SACRAMENTO, CA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today CuraScientific Corp. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: CSTF) is proud to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sustainable Energy Group Inc., is developing a groundbreaking low-cost hydrogen fuel cell for residential solar batteries. With over 20 years of experience in providing solar products and services, Sustainable Energy Group has established a reputation for integrity and innovation in the alternative energy industry.

The new product unveiled by Sustainable Energy Group is poised to revolutionize residential solar systems by offering the ability to charge solar batteries at any time during the day, regardless of weather conditions or light availability. This innovative technology combines battery storage with hydrogen fuel cells, providing consumers with a reliable and cost-effective solution for transitioning to a 100% clean electricity grid.

Brian Gardner, Chairman of CuraScientific and President of Sustainable Energy Group, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “SEG's new combination of battery storage and hydrogen fuel cell product will play a crucial role in enabling residential solar markets to transition to a clean energy future in a cost-effective and reliable manner.” He cited various studies, including research from Stanford University, supporting the efficacy of this technology in achieving significant annual energy cost reductions. The study found that transitioning to clean energy could achieve overall annual energy cost reductions of around 61%; whereas the efficiency of electricity over combustion reduces energy demand by 38.0%, and to provide the electricity with just wind-water-solar sources and storage, and eliminating energy to mine, transport, and refine fossil fuels and uranium saves another 11.3% of all energy. End-use energy efficiency improvements beyond business-as-usual reduce energy requirements another 6.6%, and a forecasted reduction in the cost per unit of energy of about 9% results in an overall annual cost savings to a country of 61%.

Gardner further elaborated on the benefits of green hydrogen storage, highlighting its ability to absorb excess electricity during periods of high renewable energy generation and provide storage when wind and solar resources are not available. This versatility ensures grid stability and enhances the overall efficiency of renewable energy systems.

Sustainable Energy Group has set the summer of 2025 as the target for the rollout of its first-generation product for residential use. Leveraging its craftsmanship, technical expertise, and state-of-the-art technology, SEG is committed to driving positive change in the alternative energy industry and accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE ENERGY GROUP INC.: Established in 2004, Sustainable Energy Group Inc. has evolved from a multi-licensed contractor specializing in solar energy systems in Northern California to a recognized leader in the field. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CuraScientific Corp., SEG is dedicated to developing proprietary products that leverage market opportunities and contribute to the advancement of clean energy technologies.

