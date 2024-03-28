Xometry Introduces Enhanced Teamspace Collaboration Features To Further Expedite Order Management On Its AI-Powered Marketplace

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today introduced enhanced features for its Teamspace enterprise collaboration software designed to further expedite procurement on its marketplace.



“We’re consistently evolving our cloud-based software to make it even easier for engineers, managers and purchasing executives to accelerate their custom manufacturing projects on our AI-driven marketplace,” said Brendan Sterne, Xometry’s Chief Product Officer. “From the procurement desk to the shop floor, Xometry is delivering an expanded set of capabilities that allow greater collaboration and strengthen supply chains.”

The new Teamspace functions include:

Additional collaboration tools , making it even easier for engineers to collaborate more effectively with managers and purchasers. Specifically, users can mark their quotes as ‘ready for review,’ ‘review approved’ and ‘ready to order,’ driving seamless collaboration among users.

, making it even easier for engineers to collaborate more effectively with managers and purchasers. Specifically, users can mark their quotes as ‘ready for review,’ ‘review approved’ and ‘ready to order,’ driving seamless collaboration among users. Enhanced order management features including the ability to copy and share orders, and download key documents including certificates, inspection reports, packing slips and more;

including the ability to copy and share orders, and download key documents including certificates, inspection reports, packing slips and more; Enhanced quote summary histories, which will enable users to view what changes were made to a quote, including material, processes, quantity, price, tolerances, shipment preferences, certificates, and inspections. This feature is being released to all customers next month.



Separately, Xometry has added partner application support to its Workcenter manufacturing execution system . This allows suppliers who want to join Xometry’s leading manufacturing marketplace to apply through Workcenter. Through Workcenter, suppliers in the U.S. and in Mexico can execute the test part manufacturing and submission process. Introduced in 2022, Workcenter has grown to be the all-in-one digital solution for managing shops, giving suppliers a one-stop view into all of their Xometry and non-Xometry work.



Xometry’s two-sided marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps companies create resilient supply chains. Xometry’s product portfolio includes: its industry leading digital marketplace; popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform, and cloud-based tools, including Xometry Teamspace, centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

