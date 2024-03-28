Digital Cameras Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Camera Apps Support Market Growth: Digital Cameras Market Set to Reach 312,200 Units by 2030

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Cameras estimated at 3.7 Million Units in the year 2023, is projected to reach 312.2 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -26.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Built-in Cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record -30.6% CAGR and reach 73.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Interchangeable Cameras segment is estimated at -24.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Digital Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at 609.3 Thousand Units in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 64.9 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of -24.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -29.4% and -26.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -28.6% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Market Moves Beyond 6K

Mirror Less Cameras Gain an Edge over DSLRs

Consumer Buying Pattern Influences Sales

Rising Demand for High Resolution Digital Cameras

Smartphones Weil Negative Impact on Digital Cameras

Rise in Interest in Point and Shoot Cameras

Companies Come Out with Pocketable Size Cameras

Developments in Pro-Level Digital-Cinema Camera

Rise in Demand for Full-Frame Cameras

Development of Distinct Lenses

Manufacturers Focus on Adding Advanced Capabilities to Cameras

Camera Apps Support Growth

Virtual reality Gives Boost to 360-degree Cameras

Manufacturers Leverage Enhanced and Innovative Software

High Speed Cameras Gain Ground

Novel Features Sustain Growth

Select Available Models with High-End Features

Improved Quality of Image with Other Ways than Megapixels

Video with 4K Resolution Up Demand

Manufacturers Unveil Digital Cameras with Interchanging Lenses

Computational Techniques and Artificial Intelligence in Photography

A Peek into the Major Customer Groups

Home Consumption Still Holds Potential

The report covers 21 key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:

Samsung Group

Eastman Kodak Company

Leica Camera AG

Blackmagic Design Pty., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

DIGITAL CAMERAS: A PRELUDE

Evolution of Digital Cameras

Digital Cameras Vs Conventional Cameras

Types Of Digital Cameras

Mirrorless Digital Cameras

Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera (DSLR)

Point-And-Shoot Cameras

DSLT cameras

Bridge (Superzoom) Cameras

Line-scan cameras

Regional Market Overview

Sony Dominates the Market

Digital Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Market Share by Key Players

Market Share by Type

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

