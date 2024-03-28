Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MILE(Milestonebased) on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the MILE/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-25 10:00 (UTC).



About MILE

MILE is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB Layer-1 blockchain with a maximum supply of 100 million tokens. The MILE token emerges as a beacon of efficiency, revolutionizing how startups raise funds and investors engage with projects. As venture capital funding experiences exponential growth, traditional and crypto VCs seek new avenues to maximize returns and streamline investment processes. With over $127 billion invested by VCs in Q1 2021 alone, and a significant increase in blockchain and crypto investments, the need for innovative solutions in capital allocation has never been more pronounced.

At its core, the MILE token offers a groundbreaking approach to funding through milestone-based financing. By leveraging smart contracts and a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, MILE ensures transparent, secure, and efficient fund management for both startups and investors. Startups divide their roadmaps into milestones, which are reviewed and approved by investors. Funds are then released based on the completion of these milestones, ensuring that capital is allocated strategically and in alignment with project progress. This innovative model not only enhances investor confidence but also empowers startups to maintain sustainable cash flow throughout their development journey.

The introduction of the MILE token marks a significant step towards driving sustainable growth in the crypto ecosystem. By addressing fundamental challenges such as capital inefficiency and process inefficiency, MILE unlocks new opportunities for startups and investors alike. Through its milestone-based funding model, MILE ensures that funds are allocated efficiently, reducing the risk of overfunded early rounds and optimizing investor returns. By streamlining investment processes and enhancing collaboration between stakeholders, MILE fosters a conducive environment for innovation and long-term value creation. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, the MILE token stands at the forefront of driving positive change and revolutionizing the future of venture capital funding.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, highlighted the significance of MilestoneBased and their MILE token in the cryptocurrency landscape. He stated, "The addition of Milestonebased's MILE token to XT.com represents a significant milestone for both our platform and the broader crypto community, offering investors access to innovative blockchain solutions." Warin's comment reflects XT.com's dedication to fostering growth and innovation within the industry.

About Milestonebased

In an era characterized by rapid technological advancement and unprecedented innovation, startups face a myriad of challenges in securing funding and navigating the complexities of the investment landscape. MilestoneBased emerges as a pioneering solution, offering startups a streamlined and efficient platform for fundraising and project management. By harnessing the power of smart contracts and decentralized governance, MilestoneBased empowers startups to access capital in a transparent, secure, and scalable manner, thereby accelerating their growth trajectory and unlocking new opportunities for success.

At the heart of MilestoneBased lies its innovative roadmap management system, which enables startups to break down their development journey into actionable milestones. Through collaboration with investors and stakeholders, startups define key milestones and allocate funds accordingly, ensuring that capital is deployed strategically to drive project progress. This milestone-based approach not only enhances accountability and transparency but also mitigates risk by aligning funding with tangible outcomes. By providing startups with a clear roadmap for success, MilestoneBased revolutionizes the way early-stage ventures raise capital and execute their growth strategies.

Beyond its innovative funding model, MilestoneBased fosters a vibrant ecosystem of collaboration and innovation, where startups, investors, and community members come together to drive collective success. Through its decentralized governance framework, MilestoneBased empowers stakeholders to participate in decision-making processes, vote on project proposals, and shape the future direction of the platform. This community-driven approach not only democratizes access to funding but also promotes inclusivity, diversity, and resilience within the startup ecosystem. By harnessing the collective wisdom and expertise of its community, MilestoneBased paves the way for a new era of decentralized innovation and prosperity in the crypto space.

MilestoneBased represents a paradigm shift in the way startups raise capital and execute their growth strategies. By leveraging blockchain technology and decentralized governance, MilestoneBased offers a transformative platform that empowers startups to access funding, manage their projects, and engage with investors in a transparent and efficient manner. As the crypto ecosystem continues to evolve, MilestoneBased stands as a beacon of innovation, driving positive change and unlocking the full potential of startups worldwide. With its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and community-driven growth, MilestoneBased is poised to reshape the future of startup financing and propel the next generation of visionary entrepreneurs to success.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a wide variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

