Abu Dhabi's Inaugural Autonomous Car Race Series Revolutionizes Fan Experience with Vislink and Focal Point VR

The Series Represents a Milestone in Immersing Motorsport Audiences

into the Action through Innovative Technology

Abu Dhabi and Mt. Olive, New Jersey, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abu Dhabi is set to become the epicenter of a technological revolution in motorsport entertainment as the A2RL (Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League) series, powered by an innovative partnership between Vislink Technologies, Inc. and Focal Point VR Ltd., prepares to launch its thrilling first season.

Managed by ASPIRE, the program and business development arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, this pioneering collaboration with Vislink is poised to redefine the fan experience, merging the immersive world of virtual reality with unparalleled wireless video and data transmission.

The breathtaking A2RL series kicks off on April 27th, 2024 at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, where the thrill of autonomous car racing is powered by the latest cutting-edge technology. AI-driven Dallara-built Super Formula cars capable of speeds up to 300 km/h will compete for a prize pool of $2.25 million.

With the dawn of a new era in motorsport, the race is on for the hearts and minds of motorsport fans worldwide. Focal Point VR has crafted an immersive VR experience that promises to transport fans from their homes directly onto the racetrack, offering a 360-degree, real-time view from the perspective of the AI drivers. This unparalleled access will transform the way fans engage with motorsport.

“We are thrilled to join with two phenomenal innovators in the Abu Dhabi racing circuit — ASPIRE and A2RL — to advance the future of autonomous car racing and deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences,” shared Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Our partnership with virtual reality leader Focal Point VR leverages Vislink’s ultra-reliable, low-latency video to connect the excitement of the cockpit with fans everywhere.”

Vislink plays a pivotal role in this unique VR experience with its state-of-the-art wireless video and data transmission solution. Onboard Vislink transmitters will ingest IP from the Focal Point VR onboard immersive camera system and seamlessly deliver live footage, even at the highest speed conditions, from the heart of the races to fans across the globe.

"This collaboration with Vislink for the A2RL Car Race Series is about breaking barriers and setting new standards for fan engagement,” added Jonathan Newth, CEO of Focal Point VR. “We're thrilled to offer a Virtual Reality experience that puts fans right in the middle of the action, offering an immersion that's simply unmatched in the world of sports."

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, stated, “For ASPIRE, this partnership marks a transformative moment in our journey to redefine live event engagement and interactivity. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology alongside visionary partners like Vislink and Focal Point VR, we are not only redefining the fan experience in motorsport entertainment but also unlocking new avenues for audience engagement. Together, we are propelling the A2RL series into a new era of immersive entertainment, setting the stage for unprecedented innovation and we're excited to be at the forefront of it.”

Learn more at https://a2rl.io/.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About Focal Point VR Ltd

Focal Point VR is a world leader in the field of immersive telepresence. Focal Point VR provides end-to-end production grade, ultra-high fidelity live stream immersive video solutions. Focal Point VR delivered its first production grade 4K VR livestream to 100’s of thousands of viewers in 2017. R&D investment is taking the company’s technology every closer to its goal of human eye resolution live stream immersive video. By combining production grade camera systems and our proprietary technology we are delivering immersive experiences that captivate and engage audiences across sports, entertainment, and beyond.

For more information, visit www.focalpointvr.com.

