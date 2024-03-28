Discover the CATCH (SpaceCatch) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CATCH(SpaceCatch) on its platform in the Innovation zone and the CATCH/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-28 11:00 (UTC).

About CATCH (SpaceCatch)

CATCH is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Arbitrum Layer-2 blockchain with a max supply of 100 million tokens. The CATCH token stands as the cornerstone of the SpaceCatch gaming ecosystem, providing players with a seamless means to transact within the game world. As the native cryptocurrency of SpaceCatch, CATCH token facilitates various in-game activities, from purchasing NFT boosters to engaging in player-to-player transactions. With its integration into the gaming economy, CATCH token empowers players to enhance their gaming experience while driving sustained engagement within the SpaceCatch community.

Within SpaceCatch, CATCH token serves as a catalyst for in-game progression, enabling players to unlock new features and capabilities. Through innovative earning mechanics such as move-to-earn and mini-games, players can actively participate in the game while earning CATCH tokens through their physical activities and gameplay. Additionally, the introduction of character building and NFT lending further expands the utility of CATCH token, providing players with opportunities to monetize their in-game assets and enhance their gaming experience.

One of the defining characteristics of CATCH token is its emphasis on sustainability and player agency. Unlike traditional gaming economies that rely solely on virtual transactions, CATCH token integrates real-world activities and physical exertion into the gaming experience. By incentivizing players to engage in physical activities and participate in player-driven economies, CATCH token fosters a sustainable gaming ecosystem where players have greater control over their gaming experience and economic outcomes.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, expressed his excitement on the new CATCH token listing stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the CATCH token to XT.com. The innovative approach of PIXELFIELD, the game studio behind SpaceCatch, and their CATCH token aligns with our vision of supporting cutting-edge blockchain projects. We believe that the integration of CATCH token into our platform will further enhance the gaming experience for our users while driving adoption of blockchain technology in the gaming industry."

About SpaceCatch

SpaceCatch emerges as a trailblazer in the realm of mobile gaming, combining advanced AR technology with blockchain innovation to deliver a truly immersive gaming experience. Developed by PIXELFIELD, SpaceCatch sets itself apart from competitors by leveraging Web3 features and pioneering gameplay mechanics. With its focus on player engagement and sustainability, SpaceCatch redefines the boundaries of mobile gaming, offering players a unique opportunity to interact with the game world like never before.

At the core of SpaceCatch lies its innovative AR combat mode, which immerses players in a dynamic battlefield where they must defend the human Metaverse against alien threats. By harnessing the power of augmented reality, SpaceCatch blurs the lines between virtual and reality, offering players a truly immersive gaming experience. Utilizing features such as move-to-earn and mini-games, SpaceCatch incentivizes players to actively participate in the game world, fostering sustained engagement and interaction.

SpaceCatch empowers players with AI-driven quests and extensive customization options, allowing them to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences. With personalized quests and AI companions, SpaceCatch ensures that every player's journey is unique and engaging. Features such as character building and NFT lending also enable players to monetize their in-game assets and exercise greater control over their gaming experience. By placing players at the center of the gaming universe, SpaceCatch revolutionizes mobile gaming and sets a new standard for interactive entertainment.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

