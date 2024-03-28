Biomerica InFoods IBS Data to be Presented at the Upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 Conference

Collaborators at the University of Michigan will present new Data on InFoods® IBS in the DDW Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Clinical Session



IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), a global biomedical company at the forefront of innovative gastroenterology solutions, proudly announces that data from collaborators at the University of Michigan utilizing its groundbreaking inFoods IBS technologies will be presented in the IBS Clinical Session at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting in Washington DC. DDW is renowned as the world's premier scientific and clinical meeting for digestive disease health care professionals.

"We are excited that our technology will be prominently featured in a presentation at this year's DDW conference," said CEO Zack Irani. "The forthcoming presentation marks a significant milestone, contributing valuable data to the growing clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of the InFoods IBS technology."

Dr. William D. Chey, MD, AGAF, FACG, FACP, RFF Chief of Gastroenterology at the University of Michigan , stated: "The compelling data on InFoods underscores the potential for novel dietary interventions to alleviate symptoms for IBS sufferers."

Dr. Prashant Singh, MD, of the University of Michigan will present:

EFFICACY OF A NOVEL, DISCRIMATORY P-VALUE BASED, IGG ASSAY-GUIDED ELIMINATION DIET BY IBS SUBTYPE: RESULTS FROM A MULTICENTER, RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, SHAM-CONTROLLED STUDY

DDW 2024 will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from May 18 to 24, 2024. Further details regarding presentation schedules will be provided closer to the conference date.

About inFoods®

The inFoods IBS test is designed to assess a patient’s above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods utilizing a simple finger-stick blood sample. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about trigger foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The inFoods IBS test and clinical outcomes were studied at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% reduction in pain, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm was greater than patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and for certain endpoints is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: https://biomerica.com/inFoods/our-technology/.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s inFoods® IBS test and other tests, FDA clearance or possible future clearance of the Company’s products, timing of the commercial launch of the Company’s products, the efficacy of the Company’s products, possible future revenues from the sale of the Company’s products, growth in future revenues from the sale of the Company’s products, acceptance of the Company’s products by physicians and their patients, any future FDA marketing authorization, the uniqueness of the Company’s products, pricing of the Company’s products, future possible insurer reimbursement for the Company’s products, patent protection on the Company’s products and the underlying technology of the products, current or future competition for the Company’s products from other medical manufacturers or distributors. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated financial and other results in the future. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

