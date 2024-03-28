Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Nominates Media and Communications Veteran Robert P. Astorino for Election to Board of Trustees

RYE, N.Y., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (the “Board”) (NYSE: GDV) (the “Fund”) announced that upon recommendation of the Fund’s Nominating Committee and all of the Fund’s independent Trustees, it has nominated Robert P. Astorino for election to the Board by the Shareholders of the Fund at the Fund’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 13, 2024.



Mr. Astorino has extensive experience in media and communications. He currently is President of SR Media LLC, a company that advises CEOs and other leaders on public policy, media, and government relations. He held senior management positions at Disney’s ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, and the Catholic Archdiocese of New York. In these roles, he oversaw the development of key divisions, directly managing personnel, budgets, and operations.

Mr. Astorino holds a B.A. in Communications from Fordham University. He has more than 30 years of experience in national, state, and local government, having served two terms as Westchester County Executive, in addition to other elected and appointed positions. He is a member of the iHeart Radio Local Advisory Board in New York and was previously an advisor for AUA Private Equity Partners, serving on the Board of Water Lilly Foods.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.8 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

