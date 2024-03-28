ARHT and Provision Events Team Up to Enhance Fan Engagement at Hoag Classic PGA Tour Champions Event

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (TSXV: ART) (OTCQB: ARHTF), a global leader in the development of high-quality, low-latency hologram and digital content, was excited to announce its collaboration with Provision Events for an innovative project with Hoag, a distinguished nonprofit organization based in Orange County, USA. This collaborative effort was set to redefine fan experiences at this year’s PGA Tour Champions Event, the Hoag Classic 2024. Taking place from March 22-24, at the Newport Beach Country Club, the event attendees had the opportunity to witness first-hand the magic of holographic displays.



At the Hoag Experience Lounge, visitors engaged with holographic representations of doctors, nurses, and executives affiliated with Hoag, delivering valuable healthcare tips and information about Hoag Compass healthcare services. Hoag strategically utilized the ARHT CAPSULE, set to 'Kiosk' mode, to offer an interactive menu where visitors could select topics of personal interest, aiming to captivate and educate in an engaging medium. Integrated QR codes provided easy access to further information about Hoag's services and healthcare options, enabling users to download the Hoag Compass app directly to their phones. Additionally, ARHT CAPSULE demonstrated the Compass app for healthcare navigation and offered tailored health tips, aligning with Hoag's goal of providing information in a fun and engaging manner.

Provision Events, renowned for their expertise in sports-related events, played a pivotal role in orchestrating this initiative and set a new standard for healthcare communications and public engagement. "Provision Events is extremely proud to once again partner with the title sponsor of the Hoag Classic, incorporating ARHT's cutting-edge holographic technology to enhance fan engagement and deliver the Hoag on-course fan hospitality experience," stated Jordy Watts, Client Services Manager at Provision Events. "As a leader in delivering fan activations, zones and villages at the world’s biggest golf events, Provision Events are excited to be partnering with Hoag to raise awareness of their world-class health care system and the Boldly Hoag Campaign to fans at the PGA Champions Tour event and beyond."

Nationally recognized for its excellence in health care, advanced medical facilities, and groundbreaking research, Hoag stands out as a leader within the health care landscape.

“Our brand activations allow us, as a forward-thinking health care organization, to engage in unexpected ways. We use creativity and thoughtful design to leave lasting impressions with guests at every touchpoint. At this year’s Hoag Classic, the hologram added a unique way for 71,000+ fans to connect with our brand, setting a new standard for community engagement,” said Cara Uisprapassorn, Chief Marketing Officer, Hoag.

"We were thrilled to collaborate with Provision Events and Hoag in creating an immersive experience for the Hoag Classic PGA Champions event. Our advanced holographic technology offered unique engagement opportunities, elevating the event experience beyond traditional bounds,” said Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT.

This activation not only enhanced fan engagement but also highlighted the exceptional quality of the Hoag Fan Experience. Demonstrating the power of advanced technologies and a full-service event offering, this collaboration showcased the Hoag brand and emphasized innovative approaches in shaping the future of patient education and care.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

Connect with ARHT:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-tech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arht.tech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arht.tech

X, formally known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/arht_tech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@arht-tech

For more information, please visit www.arht.tech/about/investors or www.arht.tech .



Alternatively, email us directly at info@arht.tech .

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Spence

kspence@arht.tech

ARHT

Larry O'Reilly

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 844 - 6747 (head office)

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.