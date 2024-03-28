TransCode Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Daniel Vlock, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, announced today that Daniel Vlock, M.D., has been appointed as the company’s Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Vlock is a medical oncologist with over 25 years of industry experience and 15 years in academia, including renowned institutions Yale University, University of Pittsburgh, and Harvard University. Dr. Vlock has successfully supported start-up, emerging, and established companies with diverse product portfolios. He has played key roles in managing pre-IND, phase I, II and III clinical trials, and post–approval studies for more than 40 oncology development programs. While at Pharmacia, Dr. Vlock ran the Celebrex Oncology program involving two pivotal clinical trials and over 3,500 patients. His team was responsible for European approval of Celebrex for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis. As CEO of Alopexx, Inc., Dr. Vlock was responsible for the development of drugs in oncology, infectious diseases, Alzheimer’s Disease and muscular dystrophy. His expertise spans important aspects of oncology development, including clinical trial design and strategy, interactions with regulatory agencies, and medical oversight of clinical trials.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Vlock in his new role as a senior member of the TransCode team,” said Tom Fitzgerald, CFO and Interim CEO of TransCode. “As a consultant, Dr. Vlock has provided his deep insights into our TTX-MC138 clinical development plan, including our planned Phase 1 clinical trial, and regulatory compliance. Dr. Vlock’s medical and clinical leadership will be invaluable in translating our groundbreaking science to build a robust clinical development program with TTX-MC138, our lead candidate, and our additional pipeline candidates.”

Dr. Vlock obtained his M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at Temple University Hospital and a fellowship in Medical Oncology at Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Vlock initially will serve on a part-time basis through TransCode’s arrangement with BioBridges LLC, a life sciences consulting company.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode is developing a portfolio of first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

