BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2023

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2023.
Year 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues grew by 6.5% to $44.2 million from $41.5 million in the year 2022 ;
- Operating profit increased to $2.5 million from $1.9 million in the year 2022;
- EBITDA amounted to $3.06 million compared to $2.4 million in the year 2022.
- Financial expenses decreased to $441,000 from $647,000 in the year 2022.
- Net income amounted to $2.01 million or $0.35 per basic share compared to $1.28 million or $0.23 per basic share in the year 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues reduced by 3.5% to $10.9 million from $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
- Operating profit amounted to $400,000 compared to $652,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
- EBITDA amounted to $562,000 compared to $781,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
- Financial income amounted to $31,000 compared to financial expenses of $115,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
- Net income amounted to $427,000 or $0.07 per basic share compared to $531,000 or $0.09 per basic share in the fourth quarter of the year 2022.
Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the financial results of year 2023, which reflect net income of $2 million, above our expectation of $1.5 million.
"The fourth quarter results of 2023 were weak as compared to those of the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the war that started in October 2023. However, during the first quarter of 2024, the business environment in Israel has begun to recover. In addition, most of our business is linked to the Israeli defense market that has been showing increased demand. We therefore expect that in 2024 our revenues will grow to $46 million from $44.2 million in 2023 and our net income shall increase to $2.2 million from $2 million in 2023."
Ziv Dekel, BOS’ Chairman stated: "Year 2023 was characterized by growing in revenues and net income which supported by continued strengthening of BOS' core capabilities and enhancement of our competitive position in our different market places. This forms the basis for our future growth and profits."
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Year ended
December 31,
|Three months ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Revenues
|$
|44,179
|$
|41,511
|$
|10,886
|$
|11,328
|Cost of revenues
|34,970
|32,451
|8,796
|8,738
|Gross profit
|9,209
|9,060
|2,090
|2,590
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|158
|166
|44
|38
|Sales and marketing
|4,891
|4,924
|1,278
|1,375
|General and administrative
|1,762
|2,122
|420
|564
|Other income, net
|(52
|)
|(81
|)
|(52
|)
|(39
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|6,759
|7,131
|1,690
|1,938
|Operating income
|2,450
|1,929
|400
|652
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(441
|)
|(647
|)
|31
|(115
|)
|Income before taxes on income
|2,009
|1,282
|431
|537
|Taxes on income
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|Net income
|$
|2,005
|$
|1,276
|$
|427
|$
|531
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.09
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.09
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share
|5,727
|5,550
|5,748
|5,702
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|5,905
|5,589
|5,856
|5,703
|Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022
|5,748
|5,702
|5,748
|5,702
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,344
|$
|1,763
|Restricted bank deposits
|217
|130
|Trade receivables
|12,424
|10,834
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|963
|1,414
|Inventories
|6,070
|6,433
|Total current assets
|22,018
|20,574
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|196
|260
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|3,268
|3,270
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
|1,026
|1,110
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|1,078
|486
|GOODWILL
|4,895
|4,895
|Total assets
|$
|32,481
|$
|30,595
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loans
|$
|170
|$
|586
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|235
|301
|Trade payables
|7,710
|7,984
|Employees and payroll accruals
|980
|1,016
|Deferred revenues
|600
|542
|Advances net of inventory in process
|137
|47
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,072
|719
|Total current liabilities
|10,904
|11,195
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|1,150
|1,294
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|759
|827
|Long-term deferred revenues
|339
|241
|Accrued severance pay
|490
|404
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,738
|2,766
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|18,839
|16,634
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|32,481
|$
|30,595
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Year ended
December 31,
|Three months ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Operating income
|$
|2,450
|$
|1,929
|$
|400
|$
|652
|Add:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|168
|107
|48
|31
|Stock-based compensation
|98
|97
|24
|22
|Depreciation
|342
|255
|90
|76
|EBITDA
|$
|3,058
|$
|2,388
|$
|562
|$
|781
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
|Supply Chain Solutions
|Intelligent Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Year ended December 31, 2023
|Revenues
|$
|13,713
|$
|28,845
|1,742
|(121
|)
|$
|44,179
|Gross profit
|3,179
|5,845
|185
|9,209
|Allocated operating expenses
|2,150
|3,675
|258
|6,083
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|676
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,029
|$
|2,170
|$
|(73
|)
|2,450
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(445
|)
|Net income
|$
|2,005
|RFID
|Supply Chain Solutions
|Intelligent Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Year ended December 31, 2022
|Revenues
|$
|15,318
|$
|25,232
|961
|$
|41,511
|Gross profit (loss)
|3,778
|5,441
|(159
|)
|9,060
|Allocated operating expenses
|2,535
|3,450
|425
|6,410
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|721
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,243
|$
|1,991
|$
|(584
|)
|1,929
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(653
|)
|Net income
|$
|1,276
*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
|Supply Chain Solutions
|Intelligent Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Three months ended December 31, 2023
|Revenues
|$
|3,622
|$
|7,017
|$
|279
|(32
|)
|$
|10,886
|Gross profit
|725
|1,257
|108
|-
|2,090
|Allocated operating expenses
|513
|974
|72
|-
|1,559
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|131
|Income from operations
|$
|212
|$
|283
|$
|36
|-
|400
|Financial income and tax on income
|27
|Net income
|$
|427
|RFID
|Supply Chain Solutions
|Intelligent Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Three months ended December 31, 2022
|Revenues
|$
|4,273
|$
|6,789
|$
|266
|$
|11,328
|Gross profit
|1,187
|1,560
|(157
|)
|2,590
|Allocated operating expenses
|645
|1,014
|78
|1,737
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|201
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|542
|$
|546
|$
|(235
|)
|652
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(121
|)
|Net income
|$
|531
*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.