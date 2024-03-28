BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2023

Exceeds the projections for 2023 and positive outlook for year 2024

| Source: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2023.

Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues grew by 6.5% to $44.2 million from $41.5 million in the year 2022 ;
  • Operating profit increased to $2.5 million from $1.9 million in the year 2022;
  • EBITDA amounted to $3.06 million compared to $2.4 million in the year 2022.
  • Financial expenses decreased to $441,000 from $647,000 in the year 2022.
  • Net income amounted to $2.01 million or $0.35 per basic share compared to $1.28 million or $0.23 per basic share in the year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues reduced by 3.5% to $10.9 million from $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
  • Operating profit amounted to $400,000 compared to $652,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
  • EBITDA amounted to $562,000 compared to $781,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
  • Financial income amounted to $31,000 compared to financial expenses of $115,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2022;
  • Net income amounted to $427,000 or $0.07 per basic share compared to $531,000 or $0.09 per basic share in the fourth quarter of the year 2022.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the financial results of year 2023, which reflect net income of $2 million, above our expectation of $1.5 million.

"The fourth quarter results of 2023 were weak as compared to those of the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the war that started in October 2023. However, during the first quarter of 2024, the business environment in Israel has begun to recover. In addition, most of our business is linked to the Israeli defense market that has been showing increased demand. We therefore expect that in 2024 our revenues will grow to $46 million from $44.2 million in 2023 and our net income shall increase to $2.2 million from $2 million in 2023."

Ziv Dekel, BOS’ Chairman stated: "Year 2023 was characterized by growing in revenues and net income which supported by continued strengthening of BOS' core capabilities and enhancement of our competitive position in our different market places. This forms the basis for our future growth and profits."

BOS will host a video conference meeting on March 28, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81096669677?pwd=UDnhFOusds9UBQSEkC28wqY9pvM1ac.1

or dial: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 810 9666 9677, passcode - 185490

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
 
 Year ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
December 31,
  2023   2022   2023  2022
 (Unaudited)
 (Audited) (Unaudited)
 (Audited)
    
Revenues$44,179  $41,511  $10,886  $11,328 
Cost of revenues 34,970   32,451   8,796   8,738 
Gross profit 9,209   9,060   2,090   2,590 
Operating costs and expenses:       
Research and development 158   166   44   38 
Sales and marketing 4,891   4,924   1,278   1,375 
General and administrative 1,762   2,122   420   564 
Other income, net (52)  (81)  (52)  (39)
Total operating costs and expenses 6,759   7,131   1,690   1,938 
        
Operating income 2,450   1,929   400   652 
Financial income (expenses), net (441)  (647)  31   (115)
Income before taxes on income 2,009   1,282   431   537 
Taxes on income (4)  (6)  (4)  (6)
Net income$2,005  $1,276  $427  $531 
        
Basic net income per share$0.35  $0.23  $0.07  $0.09 
Diluted net income per share$0.34  $0.23  $0.07  $0.09 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,727   5,550   5,748  5,702 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,905   5,589   5,856  5,703 
        
Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 5,748   5,702   5,748  5,702 
               

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS       
        
CURRENT ASSETS:       
Cash and cash equivalents$2,344  $1,763 
Restricted bank deposits 217   130 
Trade receivables 12,424   10,834 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 963   1,414 
Inventories 6,070   6,433 
    
Total current assets 22,018   20,574 
    
LONG-TERM ASSETS 196   260 
    
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,268   3,270 
    
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 1,026   1,110 
    
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,078   486 
    
GOODWILL 4,895   4,895 
    
Total assets$32,481  $30,595 
        


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Current maturities of long-term loans$170  $586 
Operating lease liabilities, current 235   301 
Trade payables 7,710   7,984 
Employees and payroll accruals 980   1,016 
Deferred revenues 600   542 
Advances net of inventory in process 137   47 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,072   719 
    
Total current liabilities 10,904   11,195 
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:   
Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,150   1,294 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 759   827 
Long-term deferred revenues 339   241 
Accrued severance pay 490   404 
    
Total long-term liabilities 2,738   2,766 
    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 18,839   16,634 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$32,481  $30,595 
        


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 Year ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
December 31,
  2023   2022   2023  2022
        
Operating income$2,450  $1,929  $400  $652 
Add:       
Amortization of intangible assets  168   107   48   31 
Stock-based compensation 98   97   24   22 
Depreciation 342   255   90   76 
EBITDA$3,058  $2,388  $562  $781 
                


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
 RFID Supply Chain Solutions
 Intelligent Robotics  Intercompany  Consolidated
 Year ended December 31, 2023        
            
            
Revenues$13,713  $28,845   1,742   (121) $44,179 
            
Gross profit 3,179   5,845   185       9,209 
            
Allocated operating expenses 2,150   3,675   258       6,083 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*   -   -       676 
            
Income (loss) from operations$1,029  $2,170  $(73)      2,450 
            
Financial expenses and tax on income           (445)
            
Net income          $2,005 
            
            
 RFID Supply Chain Solutions
 Intelligent Robotics  Intercompany  Consolidated
 Year ended December 31, 2022
                    
Revenues$15,318  $25,232   961      $41,511 
            
Gross profit (loss) 3,778   5,441   (159)      9,060 
            
Allocated operating expenses 2,535   3,450   425       6,410 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*   -   -       721 
            
Income (loss) from operations$1,243  $1,991  $(584)      1,929 
            
Financial expenses and tax on income           (653)
            
Net income          $1,276 
              

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
            
 RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany  Consolidated
 Three months ended December 31, 2023
            
Revenues$3,622  $7,017  $279   (32) $10,886 
            
Gross profit 725   1,257   108   -   2,090 
            
Allocated operating expenses 513   974   72   -   1,559 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*           131 
            
Income from operations$212  $283  $36   -   400 
            
Financial income and tax on income           27 
            
Net income          $427 
            
            
 RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany  Consolidated
 Three months ended December 31, 2022
            
Revenues$4,273  $6,789  $266      $11,328 
            
Gross profit 1,187   1,560   (157)      2,590 
            
Allocated operating expenses 645   1,014   78       1,737 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*           201 
            
Income (loss) from operations$542  $546  $(235)      652 
            
Financial expenses and tax on income           (121)
            
Net income          $531 
              

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data