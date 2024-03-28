Heat Shrink Film Market Surging demand fueled by e-commerce & construction sectors; offers tight packaging & protection from elements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The heat shrink film market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.51 billion in 2024. The market's progress is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.30% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to hit US$ 9.34 billion.



With the rise of eCommerce and other online retail channels, manufacturers are increasingly turning to heat shrink films as a primary packaging option. These films offer a range of advantages, including tight packaging, protection from moisture and other contaminants, and the ability to conform to irregular shapes.

The versatility of these films. With heat shrink films now available in a range of materials, including PET, PVC, and PE, manufacturers have more options than ever when it comes to choosing the right packaging solution for their products. This versatility has made heat shrink films an increasingly popular choice among consumers, who appreciate the many benefits these films offer.

In addition to the packaging industry, the construction industry has also emerged as a significant driver of the heat shrink film market. At construction sites, heat shrink films are being used to cover scaffolding structures, providing protection from adverse weather conditions and preventing materials from falling off the scaffolding. This has led to increased demand for heat shrink films in the construction industry, as builders and associates look for effective ways to protect their workers and materials.

The transportation industry is another important driver of the heat shrink film market. With the rise of eCommerce and online retail channels, manufacturers are increasingly relying on heat shrink films to package and transport their products. These films offer a range of benefits, including protection from moisture and other contaminants, as well as the ability to conform to irregular shapes. This has made heat shrink films an increasingly popular choice among manufacturers and consumers alike.

Increasing focus on sustainability. With concerns about the environment and the impact of packaging materials on the planet, many manufacturers are turning to heat-shrink films as a more sustainable packaging solution. These films are often made from recycled materials, and they can be recycled again after use, reducing their impact on the environment.

“Technological advancements are also driving the growth of the heat shrink film market. With new materials and manufacturing processes being developed all the time, manufacturers can create heat-shrink films that are stronger, more durable, and more effective than ever before. This has led to increased demand for these films across a range of industries, as more and more businesses seek out the benefits they offer,” says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Heat Shrink Film Market Report

The heat shrink film market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.30% through 2034 and reach a valuation of US$ 9.34 billion by 2034.

The food and beverage segment is anticipated to dominate the market, holding a 55% market share in 2024.

With a 34% market share, the 50-100 microns segment is expected to drive the market in 2024.





Competitive Landscape

During the forecast period, the market is expected to experience growth potential due to the ongoing innovations and research. To attract customers, manufacturers are broadening their product range, while several companies are implementing new marketing strategies to enhance the consumer experience. Stakeholders are also investing in their infrastructure and services to increase their market share.

Recent Development

In 2022, Gunze, a prominent player in the packaging materials industry, has unveiled a novel eco-conscious product named "GEOPLAS® HCT3" heat-shrinkable film. With 30% recycled material incorporated in its manufacturing, this innovative film is now offered globally. The product has been developed to cater to the growing need for sustainable packaging options without compromising on the quality standards. GEOPLAS® HCT3 presents an excellent substitute for conventional packaging materials that are detrimental to the environment.

Key Player in the Heat Shrink Film Industry

AEP Industries Inc. Amcor plc Berry Global Group Inc. Bonset America Corporation COVERIS DowDuPont Inc. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Sealed Air Corporation Sigma Plastics Group Winpak Ltd.

Key Segments

By End Use:

Dairy Products

Fruit & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat

Poultry & Seafood

Cosmetic & Personal Care Products

By Thickness:

Up to 15 microns

15 to 30 microns

30 to 50 microns

Above 50 microns

By Application:

Wraps

Labels

Bags



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

