Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Projected to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Advancements in Treatment Options and Rising Prevalence

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tinea pedis treatment market size was estimated to be USD 1.36 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising OTC drug availability, rising prevalence of tinea pedis, growing advancements in treatment options, rising government and healthcare organization support, and expanding partnerships and collaborations.







An important factor driving the tinea pedis market is the high prevalence of tinea pedis globally. There is a constant need for efficient therapies for athlete's foot, a prevalent fungal illness that affects people of all ages. It is essential to create and implement new, more potent treatments because of the increasing resistance to widely used antifungal drugs. For instance, clotrimazole and other imidazole derivatives are among the most widely used topical antifungal medications from the azole class, according to a March 2022 PubMed Central article.



By disease indication, the interdigital tinea pedis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global tinea pedis treatment market in 2023 owing to the prevalence of interdigital tinea pedis cases and increased consumer demand for targeted, effective treatments for this specific form of the infection.

Additionally, the vesicular tinea pedis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing recognition of vesicular tinea pedis cases, advancements in tailored treatment options, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals and consumers about the distinctive characteristics and management of this particular segment.



By route of administration, the topical segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global tinea pedis treatment market in 2023 owing to the ease of application, widespread availability of over-the-counter topical antifungal medications, and consumer preference for convenient and non-invasive treatment options for tinea pedis.

Additionally, the oral segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of systemic treatment approaches, advancements in oral antifungal medications, and the rising demand for more comprehensive and potent solutions for severe or persistent cases of tinea pedis.



By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global tinea pedis treatment market in 2023 owing to the convenience and accessibility for consumers, as well as the widespread availability of over-the-counter medications, contributing to a higher volume of tinea pedis treatment sales through retail pharmacy channels.

Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of online healthcare shopping, broader product selection, convenience, and the growing preference for digital platforms, facilitating easier access to a variety of tinea pedis treatments for consumers worldwide.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of tinea pedis cases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, robust consumer awareness, and a strong market presence of leading pharmaceutical companies offering a range of treatments in the North American region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the demand for efficient therapies is developing in the Asia Pacific region as a result of growing knowledge of fungal diseases, a big population with a high incidence of tinea pedis, improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Disease Indication, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players Novartis Pfizer GlaxoSmithKline Bayer Johnson & Johnson Sanofi Merck Abbott Laboratories Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Eli Lilly Galderma Mylan Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals



Report Segmentation:

By Disease Indication

Interdigital Tinea Pedis

Plantar Tinea Pedis

Vesicular Tinea Pedis

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

