Grab Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)(“Grab” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024. The annual report can be accessed via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grab.com/ .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department via e-mail at investor.relations@grab.com or by mail to 3 Media Close, #01-03/06, Singapore 138498.

About Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 700 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line – we aim to simultaneously deliver financial performance for our shareholders and have a positive social impact, which includes economic empowerment for millions of people in the region, while mitigating our environmental footprint.

