First Quantum Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) provides notice that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on May 9, 2024 at 9:00 am (EDT) online via audio webcast through the Company’s website (www.first-quantum.com) or directly at https://meetnow.global/MJ5KGCY.



ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

The Company’s 2023 Annual Report (which includes the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis), Annual Information Form, 2024 Notice & Access Document, Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx.

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com