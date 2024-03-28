ReShape Lifesciences® Receives Notice of Allowance for Additional U.S. Patent Related to an Intragastric Balloon System

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that the company has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application 18/370,819, entitled, “Intragastric Device.” When issued, the patent will cover claims for an intragastric balloon system, comprising a capsule configured to be swallowable by a patient and to degrade in a gastric environment, with a balloon compacted and contained within the capsule, the balloon including an outer and inner surface, an interior cavity, a fill valve and release valve wherein the fill valve and release valves are separate valves, among other claim features. Once issued, the patent will provide protection into at least January 2031, without accounting for a potential Patent Term Extension (PTE).



“Allowance of this patent significantly strengthens our intellectual property portfolio around our innovations for an intragastric balloon system and is a significant accomplishment, ensuring comprehensive protection,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “Since the initial filing of our patent application in 2011, we have secured over 50 patents around the intragastric balloon system and ReShape has an extensive family of over 160 patents issued and pending for a wide range of new and protected inventions. Going forward, we will continue to build a defensive ‘moat’ around our product portfolio, innovation and commercialization efforts. When necessary, we will take offensive action to defend our position utilizing non-diluting funding.”

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our future intellectual property protection measures. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

