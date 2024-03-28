Foresight: Innovative Vision Technologies in Service of Israel’s Ministry of Defense

Foresight’s technology previously recognized as a significant breakthrough by Israel’s Ministry of Defense

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), published today a blog post titled "Revolutionizing Vision: The Evolution from LiDAR to Foresight's Advanced Technology in Defense Applications." The blog explores the stereo vision technology developed by Foresight, over traditional Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems, especially in defense applications.

The new blog outlines the performance of LiDAR and Foresight's stereo vision technology across various operational scenarios, emphasizing the latter's superior ability to adapt to diverse and adverse environmental conditions without compromising on reliability or accuracy. This adaptability, combined with the potential for significant cost savings, positions Foresight's solution as a highly attractive option for modern defense platforms seeking to enhance their operational capabilities while maintaining budgetary discipline.

In the realm of autonomous vehicle technologies, LiDAR has long served as a fundamental component, providing detailed 3D mapping and obstacle detection. However, Foresight's innovative stereo vision technology emerges as a game-changer, especially valued by Israel’s Ministry of Defense for its enhanced operational effectiveness, cost efficiency, and strategic flexibility.

Foresight’s vision technology QuadSight® stereovision solution was recognized, last year, as a significant technological breakthrough by Israel’s Ministry of Defense. The QuadSight solution was tested extensively for more than two years in challenging weather and environmental conditions by the Administration for Research and Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure of Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

The tests were conducted to search for an alternative sensor to replace active LiDAR sensors. In addition, the performance of Foresight’s high-resolution point cloud was tested against LiDAR on platforms designed for autonomous driving. The Ministry of Defense concluded that Foresight's passive stereo technology exceeded all requirements and declared it to be a significant technological breakthrough for defense applications.

Foresight's technology is designed to perform flawlessly in the most challenging conditions, including off-road driving and zero-visibility scenarios, without emitting detectable energy signatures, thus ensuring covert operations remain undetected.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

