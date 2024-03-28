Molecular Point-of-Care (mPOC) Global Market Analysis and Future Potential: Market Sizing, Forecasting, Trend Mapping and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point-of-Care (mPOC), 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Molecular point-of-care (mPOC) diagnostic solutions offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity compared to existing near-patient and rapid tests. They expand diagnostic capabilities in critical care units, physician offices, outpatient clinics, and community health posts, aiming to assess conditions or admit patients accurately. The concept blends the accessibility of point-of-care (POC) testing with the precision of molecular technology.

The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point-of-Care (mPOC), 11th Edition, is a valuable resource for understanding the size and growth potential of the molecular POC market from 2023-2028. mPOC has transitioned from a novel trend to a significant contributor to the market. Instruments from companies like Abbott, BioMerieux, Cepheid, and others play a substantial role in the IVD point-of-care market. Understanding these markets is crucial for assessing the opportunity in point-of-care testing and microbiology IVD.

The report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping, and competitive analysis for POC tests using PCR or other molecular technology, offering fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings.

This report provides real-world analysis and modeling for relevant circumstances. Analysts offer insights into near-patient molecular testing using small instruments.

The data includes the following information on systems, competitor analysis, and the size and growth of the market:

What are the mPOC market opportunities beyond COVID-19?

What are the current systems on the market? Who's winning?

What's the size of the Molecular Point-of-Care Market: 2023-2028

Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point-of-Care Market, 2023 (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW)

Segment Breakout of Molecular Point-of-Care Market, 2023 (Respiratory vs. Other)

Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2023-2028

Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2023

Company Profiles

Competitive Analysis

Companies covered in this report, in profiles and/or product tables and market developments discussion include:

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Where is Molecular Point-Of-Care in 2024?

Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Analysis

Market Observations

"Near-Patient" Molecular Systems Market

Current Trends

Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Defined

Usage of Molecular Point-Of-Care

Leading MPOC Platforms

Trends

Chapter 2: Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Development and Trends

COVID-19 and Molecular POC

CDC Initial Response, Long-Term Situation

COVID-19's Unique Challenge

Barda Directs Funding to MPOC

Regulatory Developments

Consortia, Funding, Prizes

Deals

Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular Point-Of-Care

Justification: The Sensitivity/Specificity Argument

New Systems and Menu Expansion

Mesa Biotech Strep an Approval

Combination Tests Changing Market: Sars-Cov-2, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV

STI Continues to be a Growth Area

Deals, Investment in MPOC Systems

Roche Acquires Lumiradx for Up to $350M

Thermo Acquires Mesa Biotech

EU Researchers Awarded €3M to Develop POC Molecular Tests

Scope Fluidics AST System Sees Investment

China as a POC Market

Common Tests and Analytes in POC Diagnostics

Component Technologies of Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Microfluidics

qPCR

Microarrays

Isothermal Amplification

Test Automation

Primers and Probes

Detection

Next-Generation Sequencing

Molecular Diagnostics

Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Isothermal Amplification Methods

Line Probe Assays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Applications and Potential Applications for Molecular Point-Of-Care

Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics

Influenza

Reclassification of RIDTs

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Strep A

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Emerging Applications

Zika

Other Respiratory Infections

Group B Streptococcus

Human Papillomavirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Vaginitis

Tuberculosis

Malaria

Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases

Cancer

European Device Regulations

Chapter 3: Market Analysis

Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Analysis

"Near Patient Molecular" Market

Market Share Near Patient

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aidian

Akonni Biosystems

Binx Health

Biocartis

Biomerieux

Cepheid

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd.

Cue Health

Curetis

Diasorin

Genmark Diagnostics

Greiner Bio-One

Lucira Health

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Qiagen

Quantumdx Group

Quidelortho

Roche

Sekisui Diagnostics

T2 Biosystems

