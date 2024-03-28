Everest Discovery Announces Sue Pellegrino Is a 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC , a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces that Sue Pellegrino, president and owner of the company, has been selected to be a 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner, an annual tribute to the world’s top entrepreneurs.



Pellegrino will be recognized at the 22nd Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference to be held April 7- 9 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The event brings together dynamic women from around the world to share business insights, attend workshops, expand their networks and deepen mentoring commitments. The conference will conclude with a spotlight on each honoree at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner.

“Sue Pellegrino is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls,” says Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.

The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards are widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.

“I feel privileged to be a recipient of this prestigious award and to be named alongside the other women being recognized,” states Pellegrino. “I look forward to attending this conference and meeting all the women selected for the hard work they do for their respective industries. I have no doubt we will all learn a lot from each other.”

For more information on this award and conference, visit https://enterprisingwomen.com/women-of-the-year-awards .

About Enterprising Women Magazine

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise and a GSA contract holder with SBA-WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certification.