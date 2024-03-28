Fabletics Extends Successful Partnership with Khloé Kardashian

New Compression Swimwear is Unveiled in Third Collaborative Product Drop



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active wear brand, announces the upcoming release of its third iconic collection with entrepreneur, fitness and wellness enthusiast, and television star Khloé Kardashian. This latest reveal, entitled “Khloé V3,” includes twenty-six limited-edition pieces that combine innovative design with a vibrant femme aesthetic to complete the quintessential spring-to-summer luxury look. For the first time ever, compression swimwear is introduced in this third collection with each curve-defining piece designed to sculpt and support.

“I’m someone who finds strength in moving my body every day, which also supports my physical and mental health,” said Kardashian. “Fabletics has fused my personal style and fit preferences into each of these pieces. The goal was to create a lineup of beautiful, technical spring-to-summer styles that can be worn throughout the entire day and, most importantly, elevates confidence.”

Bold, bright, and designed to move, Khloé V3 includes transitional pieces that can be worn from the pool, gym, and outings with friends. In line with the two previous drops, this third edit encapsulates the fusion between fashion, athletic wear, and Khloé’s personal passion for fitness and style. Made with Fabletics’ best-selling fabrics, like PowerHold for max compression and Seamless for a subtle, contoured lift, each of the limited-edition pieces serve total Khloé energy, while also keeping every body snatched and unmatched in performance.

“This spring-to-summer collaboration with Khloé has been such an exciting one to share! These limited-edition edits have included some of our best-selling pieces to date,” said Ginger Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics. “Now, with this third installment, we are leveling up our product offering with new head-to-toe looks and stylish compressive swim options. Our flattering, sleek suits are not only a direct reflection of Fabletics’ mission to create transitional, staple pieces, but also a reflection of Khloé’s personal style.”

The first two edits of this partnership, which launched in fall 2023, included pieces like the Seamless Bra and Leggings set, the Sculptknit Contour Bra and Leggings set, and the Cozy Fleece Cropped Hoodie. While each collection to date has been successful, the first drop’s Motion365+ Onesie became a definitive staple for the brand – becoming one of the best-selling items in Fabletics’ history.

Whether hitting the pickleball court, or off to the beach or running errands, the Khloé V3 edit’s sculpting silhouettes in summery color palettes with new shades like Electric Orchid Neon, Elemental Blue, and Neon Spark, are versatile for sport and leisure.

The Khloé V3 edit includes:

Sunset Scoop Swim Top , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Available in: Black, Neon Flamingo/Neon Tropics, Admiral Blue, Black/Classic White

, VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Coastline Bikini Swim Bottom , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Available in: Admiral Blue, Black/Classic White

, VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Offshore Rash Guard Swim Top , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Available in: Black, Neon Flamingo/Neon Tropics, Admiral Blue

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 High Tide Zip-Front One-Piece Swimsuit , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Available in: Black, Neon Flamingo, Admiral Blue, Black/Classic White

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Anywhere Built-In Bra Tank , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Available in: Black, Classic White, Brutalist Khaki, Heated Red, Elemental Blue, Neon Spark

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Perfect Storm Cropped Train Jacket , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Available in: Black, Neon Spark

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Define High-Waisted 7/8 Legging , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Black, Heated Red, Elemental Blue, Desert Shadows, Electric Orchid Neon, Neon Spark

, VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Seamless Rib Jumpsuit , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Available in: Black, Taupe Slate, Washed Elemental Blue

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Seamless High-Waisted Ribbed Legging , VIP MSRP $49.95 Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Black, Taupe Slate, Washed Elemental Blue

, VIP MSRP $49.95 Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Seamless Flounce Skirt , VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 Available in: Black, Classic White/Black, Pink Sunset

, VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 Seamless Polo Cropped Tank , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Available in: Black, Pink Sunset/Classic White, Classic White/Black

, VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Seamless High-Waisted Rib Short 6” , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Available in: Washed Elemental Blue/Classic White, Black, Taupe Slate

, VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Cotton Voile Oversized Shirt , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Black, Classic White, Admiral Blue

, VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Cotton Voile Wide Leg Pant , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Available in: Black, Classic White, Admiral Blue

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Principal Low Impact Bra , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Available in: Black, Heated Red, Elemental Blue, Electric Orchid Neon, Classic White

, VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 On-The-Go Front Zip Medium Impact Sports Bra , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Available in: Black, Desert Shadows

, VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Low Impact Seamless Strappy Bra , VIP MSRP $29.95, Non-Member MSRP $39.95 Available in: Washed Elemental Blue, Black, Taupe Slate

, VIP MSRP $29.95, Non-Member MSRP $39.95 Perforated Mesh Boxy Tank , VIP MSRP $34.95 Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Available in: Black

, VIP MSRP $34.95 Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Oasis High-Waisted Short 6” , VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 Available in: Heated Red, Elemental Blue, Neon Spark

, VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 One Short 3” , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Available in: Heated Red

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Year Round Terry Hoodie , VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Available in: Black, Elemental Blue/Chainstitch, Classic Grey Heather, Neon Spark, Desert Shadows

, VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Year Round Terry High Waisted Sweatpants , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Available in: Black, Classic Grey Heather

, VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 The Belt Bag , VIP MSRP $29.95, Non-Member MSRP $39.95 Available in: Black, Desert Shadow

, VIP MSRP $29.95, Non-Member MSRP $39.95 The Everyday Crew Sock , VIP MSRP $12.95 Non-Member MSRP $16.95 Available in: White

, VIP MSRP $12.95 Non-Member MSRP $16.95 The Fundamental Hat , VIP MSRP $19.95, Non-Member MSRP $29.95 Available in: Black, Classic White

, VIP MSRP $19.95, Non-Member MSRP $29.95 The Gym Bag , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Available in: Black

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95

The entire summer edit is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $12.95 to $84.95 USD. The new pieces in Khloé V3 will be available in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and for purchase at www.Fabletics.com/Khloe starting Monday, April 1, 2024.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 95 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

