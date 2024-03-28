CCC, Orgues Létourneau to provide organ for Australian cathedral

OTTAWA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a contract by the Perth Diocesan Trustees to provide a pipe organ made by Orgues Létourneau to St. George’s Cathedral in Perth, Australia. Through CCC’s government to government (G2G) contract, Orgues Létourneau will design, construct, install, and voice a new pipe organ with an attached three-manual console. The organ’s casework will be built by Létourneau’s artisans from red oak while the instrument itself will boast a total of 3,225 pipes.



Established in 1888, St George's Cathedral is the principal Anglican church in the city of Perth, Western Australia, and the mother-church of the Anglican Diocese of Perth. The diocese made history in 2017 by electing the Right Rev’d Kay Goldsworthy as Archbishop of Perth, the first woman to hold that office in the Anglican church in Australia.

Headquartered in Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec, Orgues Létourneau is a Canadian SME (small and mid-size enterprise) that has built more than 140 organs since it was established in 1979. Its pipe organs are found in concert halls, universities, and in houses of worship across the world. Letourneau and CCC have a history of successful partnerships, including in designing, building, and installing pipe organs for St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas, Texas, for the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia, and for Selwyn College at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian companies to establish successful commercial relationships with international buyers. We provide practical business development advice, referrals, and tools that are designed to enable each stage of an international sale opportunity. To learn more, contact our team .





“CCC is pleased to help Orgues Létourneau export its world-class expertise in crafting beautiful organs that captivate audiences.” – Kim Douglas, VP of Business Development and Marketing.

“We are proud to work with CCC to bring our unique tonal design and internationally acclaimed craftsmanship to St. George's Cathedral in Perth.” – Andrew Forrest, President of Orgues Létourneau.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca .