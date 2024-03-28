Weinstein Insurance Embraces Digital Transformation with EZLynx

Lewisville, TX., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Weinstein Insurance has selected EZLynx to digitally transform their business. The previously paper-based agency will digitize its entire operations by leveraging EZLynx's all-in-one cloud-based management solution to simplify record-keeping and easily access customer information across the entire agency.

“Weinstein Insurance has been operating on a paper-based system since its inception, and when we became co-owners, it was eye-opening to sift through physical files that are several inches thick with records spanning decades,” said Jane Ingles, co-owner, Weinstein Insurance. “Our number one goal is to digitize our agency and EZLynx is helping us diligently work towards organizing, scanning and transitioning every bit of it into one easy-to-access system.”

“Implementing EZLynx has made our jobs easier and our days smoother as we transition from paper to digital,” said Aimee Durbin, co-owner, Weinstein Insurance. “EZLynx is helping us create digital access to our customer quotes, policies, claims, and documents by having it all in one organized place, so we can focus on providing a more efficient service to our long-time customers.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“The insurance industry has been known for its heavy reliance on paper-based processes and records, but being able to quickly evaluate quotes, look up policies, and just generally service clients can be hard when you are sorting through file folders,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx is helping Weinstein Insurance redefine team productivity and simplicity through an integrated cloud-based system, enabling them to focus more on key tasks such as selling and servicing, and less on back-office management.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

About Weinstein Insurance

Weinstein Insurance is an independent insurance agency selling auto, home, life, health, and commercial insurance. Founded in 1983, Weinstein Insurance is committed to helping guide its customers through unexpected hardships with professionalism and integrity.