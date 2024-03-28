NextRoll Bolsters Leadership Team with the Appointment of Laura Zwahlen as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRoll , the San Francisco-based marketing technology company delivering products for ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, today announced the appointment of Laura Zwahlen as its Chief Revenue Officer.



As Chief Revenue Officer, Laura will spearhead revenue strategies for both the AdRoll and RollWorks business units, bringing with her a wealth of experience garnered from leadership roles at CoderPad, Pantheon Platform and LiveRamp. With over two decades of experience developing and executing winning sales strategies, Laura is poised to drive growth and excellence within NextRoll’s revenue teams.

“Laura’s proven track record as a top-producing sales leader aligns seamlessly with NextRoll’s ongoing SaaS transformation efforts,” said Roli Saxena, chief executive officer of NextRoll. “Her extensive expertise in the marketing technology industry, coupled with her knack for identifying market opportunities to drive revenue growth and maximize profitability, will be instrumental in propelling our company forward and enhancing our software platforms to drive performance.”

Laura Zwahlen’s appointment also underscores NextRoll’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. With Laura joining the executive team, NextRoll proudly boasts a leadership team that is now 67% women.

“I am honored to join NextRoll, a company that not only values diversity and inclusion but actively supports women in leadership roles,” said Laura Zwahlen, chief revenue officer of NextRoll. “I am proud to contribute to NextRoll’s mission and look forward to working together to drive success and empower ambitious marketers worldwide.”

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious marketers use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll's technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its two business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, and AdRoll, a marketing and advertising platform for direct-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately held, remote-friendly company headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York City, Dublin and Sydney. To learn more, visit nextroll.com .