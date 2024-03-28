Get Ready to Elevate Your Chill Game with Evn's New Hybrid Gummies!

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roll out the green carpet and get your taste buds ready for a delightful new twist in the world of hemp-derived delights—Evn's fresh-off-the-vine Hybrid Gummies are here!







The new Hybrid Gummies stand out not just for their equilibrium of cannabinoids, with a balanced 1:1 ratio, but also for their flavor – the luscious Anjou Pear. This particular type of pear, known for its juicy and sweet characteristics, ensures that each bite is as pleasurable as it is beneficial. Evn’s commitment to quality has led them to infuse these gummies with single-strain hybrid rosin supplied by the esteemed Sonoma Hills Farm in Northern California, further ensuring a pure and superior product.

Rosin refers to a solventless extract, highly regarded for keeping the integrity of the plant’s original chemical profile intact. By using this method, Evn guarantees a cleaner and more natural final product. On the other hand, the term "hybrid" represents a blend of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains, providing a dual effect that is neither too sedating nor too energizing – an ideal balance for those seeking moderation.

These new hemp-derived Hybrid Gummies by Evn set themselves apart not only in quality but also in legality. Each gummy contains less than 0.3% THC, adhering to the legal standards set for hemp-based products. This ensures that a wider range of consumers can enjoy the benefits without concerns over legality.

For consumers looking to enhance their daily routine with something truly unique, Evn’s new Hybrid Gummies are now available for purchase. Experience the epitome of luxury in the world of edibles, where flavor meets function in the most delightful way possible.

About Evn

Evn is an esteemed provider of premium hemp-based products, designed to align with any lifestyle, enhance wellbeing, and pave the way to balance. With an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Evn continues to innovate and lead the industry with pure, potent, and proven hemp solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74807d81-1afe-471b-ae87-1c9297700b5e

Contact Info:

Email: info@evn-cbd.com