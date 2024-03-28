Veritext Legal Solutions Offers Webinar on “AI and the Record for Reporters and Videographers”

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting services and innovative litigation support solutions, today announces the company is offering a webinar on “AI and the Record for Reporters and Videographers” to provide practical insight for court reporters and videographers on how to balance artificial intelligence innovations, best practices and ethics. The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. EDT and is a 90-minute presentation.



This webinar will provide attendees with an overview of the role of AI in legal settings, how it’s shaping portions of the legal landscape and critical considerations for ethical usage and practice. It will explore different types of generative AI, the potential impacts on the legal field and the critical and multifaceted role of the reporter as the officer of the court and guardian of the record.

Speakers for the webinar include Mike Murray, director of technical and creative solutions, as host along with Andrea Wecker, CSR, RDR, CRR, CRC – Veritext principal, Idaho; Bill Roberts, RPR, RMR, CRR, CLVS, CMRS – Veritext principal, South Carolina; and Rosalie Kramm, RPR, CRR – Veritext principal, California, as panelists.

“Technology can’t replace or replicate the value that a trained officer of the court provides,” states Murray. “Our most technologically advanced solutions rely on trained professional reporters to create and preserve the record and certify its accuracy. We are offering this webinar to give our reporter and videographer partners insight into emerging technologies as well as the knowledge for how to best work with AI to aid in their responsibilities.”

CEU approval is pending for NCRA, AAERT and NVRA. Seats are limited, and registration is now open.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

