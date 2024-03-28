Blüm Responds to Allegations of Child Molestation By Bernard Steimann, “People’s California” Managing Member; Denounces Sexual Abuse of Children

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blüm Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMH) (“Company,” “we” or “us”), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, releases a statement publicly denouncing the sexual abuse of children. The statement is released in response to recently filed court documents that contain explicit detail of Bernard Steimann’s alleged sexual molestation of a minor.



The Company is gravely concerned by publicly filed court documents including an October 2023 Domestic Violence Restraining Order that contain explicit allegations that Bernard Steimann molested a minor, and detail a subsequent pediatrician examination, and referrals and investigations by authorities including Child Protective Services (“CPS”), a Child Abuse Service Team (“CAST”), the Newport Police Department, and medical professionals. The records indicate that a Request For Child Abduction Prevention Orders was filed as recently as March 19, 2024.

Blüm acknowledges that the allegations are not a determination of Mr. Steimann’s guilt or innocence, and trusts that they will be investigated by the appropriate authorities. Nevertheless, the Company must take allegations of the nature described in the court documents with the utmost seriousness and concern. It is imperative that the public understand in no uncertain terms that Blüm, its management, its employees, its customers, and the cannabis community stand against sexual abuse of anyone, especially minors, and the power structures and culture of silence that allows for perpetrators to abuse their victims.

As a result, Blüm is making every effort to sever any remaining ties it may have with People’s California, LLC (“People’s California”), it’s members Mr. Steimann, Jay Yadon of New Patriot Holdings, Inc. (“New Patriot”) and BRP Ventures, LLC, Frank Kavanaugh of Fort Ashford Funds and of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc., the “People’s” brand and products, along with People’s Racing, LLC, People’s Properties, LLC, People’s Farming, LLC, Monterrey Valley Pride, LLC, Monterey Ocean Grown-GH, LLC, People’s Refinery, LLC, People’s Vape, LLC, and People’s Aviation, LLC.

People’s California currently owns Class B Membership Interests representing a 20% equity stake in the cannabis retail dispensary People’s First Choice, LLC (“PFC” or “Blüm Santa Ana”). Blüm subsidiary Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (“Unrivaled”) acquired PFC in 2021. Unrivaled was later sued by People’s California in a contract dispute. Blüm rebranded PFC from “People’s” to “Blüm” in November 2023. People’s California’s ownership interest in PFC cannot be readily divested.

According to court records, Deron Colby of Janus Capital Law is Mr. Steimann’s personal and business attorney. In other matters, Deron Colby also serves as General Counsel at Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. whose CEO is Frank Kavanaugh.

The referenced court document and additional related documents and information can be found online at the below links. These documents detail the allegations against Mr. Steimann, providing detail without having to include explicit descriptions herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Access by creating a free account at the UniCourt website:

NICOLE STEIMANN VS BERNARD STEIMANN 20D002281 (unicourt.com)

https://unicourt.com/case/ca-ora-nicole-steimann-vs-bernard-steimann-1062353

If you, a loved one, friend, or family member are a victim of abuse or violence, help exists. We encourage you to reach out for help and contact: National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 for free confidential 24/7 access to resources and support.

About Blüm Holdings

Blüm Holdings is a leader in the cannabis sector. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service makes us a trusted name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to shaping its future. Blüm Holdings operates leading dispensaries throughout California as well as several leading company-owned brands including Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar.



For more info, please visit: https://blumholdings.com .

Contact:

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

jassad@unrivaledbrands.com

678-570-6791