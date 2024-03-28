Lime Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 61.5 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Use of lime is widespread in several industries; however, water softening is a key application area that will complement market growth over the coming years. As per the new study by Fact.MR, the global lime market is evaluated at US$ 48.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2034.



Calcium hydroxide, commonly known as limewater, is utilized in water treatment for water softening. This process is aimed at eliminating calcium and magnesium ions from water. This involves adding hydrated lime to increase the water's pH and precipitate the ions responsible for hardness. Because of its ability to withstand temperatures of up to 40 °C, lime finds use in a wide range of applications. Thus, lime is valuable in the metallurgical sector as well.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global lime market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2034.

Worldwide sales of lime are estimated at US$ 48.05 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 61.5 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2034.

Quick lime is estimated to account for 44.6% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 38.4% share of the global market by 2034.

“Lime is put through chemical alterations by suppliers to meet the diverse needs of various industries. Extensive use of lime in the construction and metallurgical sectors is contributing to market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 61.5 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 2.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Carmeuse

Lhoist

Nordkalk

Imerys

Sigma Mineral Ltd

Graymont

Mississippi Lime Company

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation

Cape Lime Ltd.

Afrimat



Market Landscape

Market participants focus on investments and expanding their production capacities to achieve dominance. They successfully identify challenges and stay abreast of industry advancements and new entrants shaping lime market trends. Companies are forming collaborations with their counterparts to expand their networks and customer base to establish their presence in the market.

