Del Taco Introduces 2 for $3 Crispy Chicken Tacos and Egg & Cheese Breakfast Rollers

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco , the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant,* has created one Del of a deal spanning all dayparts. For a limited time, the fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Tacos and Egg & Cheese Breakfast Rollers are 2 for $3.† Del Yeah!™ Rewards members can save even more cash by redeeming a FREE Iced or Hot Coffee with the purchase of any item in the app.‡



“In times of ever-increasing prices, Del continues to provide our guests with high quality, fresh and affordable options,” said Sarah McAloon, Chief Administrative Officer at Del Taco. “Our latest 2 for $3 deals for our highly popular Crispy Chicken Tacos, and Egg & Cheese Breakfast Rollers highlights our continued commitment to serving fresh food fast at great prices.”

The mouthwatering lineup includes:

CRISPY CHICKEN TACO: A perfectly crispy chicken strip, shredded lettuce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese topped with the choice of cool ranch, smoky chipotle, or creamy habanero sauce.



In addition to these craveable deals, Del Taco is adding a new item to its dessert lineup, the Snickerdoodle Shake. Made to order, the hand-blended treat combines our creamy vanilla shake with real cookie crumbles and cinnamon sugar. The result? A perfectly sweet treat sure to please the taste buds.

To learn more about your favorite Del Taco items or find the closest Del Taco location near you, visit deltaco.com.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

