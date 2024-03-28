Viral Prebiotic Soda Brand poppi Releases the Brand’s Very First 16-Ounce Can at 7-Eleven Stores Nationwide Including Latest Flavor Innovation Wild Berry

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Things just keep getting bigger for poppi , the viral prebiotic soda brand on a mission to create a culture of health and happiness by revolutionizing soda for the next generation of soda drinkers, which has announced its newest flavor, Wild Berry. A juicy, mixed berry mashup of flavors, Wild Berry contains all clean ingredients with just 30 calories and 5 grams of sugar per can.



Wild Berry will be poppi’s first product on 7-Eleven, Inc. shelves and the brand’s first-ever 16-ounce can. poppi has also released 16-ounce versions of best-selling flavors, Strawberry Lemon and Orange, to accompany Wild Berry at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the country.

“At poppi, we’re defining what a modern soda is, and we developed this incredibly delicious Wild Berry variety to meet the consumer need for a fruity, sweet, and refreshing soda,” said Allison Ellsworth, Founder and Chief Brand Officer of poppi. “We are excited to partner with 7-Eleven to help us expand the reach of our brand and have already seen tremendous response from our community who is excited to be able to grab a poppi anytime at one of the more than 13,000 locations nationwide.”

poppi officially unveiled their first 16-ounce flavor in January with Wild Berry at its Los Angeles pop-up “poppi mart,” a future-forward and “poppi-fied” convenience store experience, kicking off the brand’s new 360 degree marketing campaign, “The Future of Soda.” The viral pop-up debuted a futuristic blue, purple, and chrome color scheme, a departure from the brand’s signature poppi pink, and showcased new taglines including “Drink Soda, Not Water” and “The Future Served Fresh, Daily.” The campaign also included out-of-home wild postings, social content, and custom limited-edition merch. This all led up to poppi’s first 60-second national television commercial, airing during the Super Bowl and other major telecasts, highlighting poppi’s extensive portfolio of mouthwatering flavors and better-for-you ingredients.

poppi is also available on the 7NOW® Delivery app throughout the U.S. 7NOW Delivery has real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com .

poppi's on a mission to create a culture of health and happiness by reimagining the soda experience. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth and based in Austin, TX, poppi combines fruit juice and prebiotics to create a deliciously refreshing, full flavored soda. Formulated with clean ingredients, each 12 oz can contains 5 grams of sugar or less and 25 calories or less. What originally started as home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers' market favorite turned Shark Tank investment - and now is available at major retailers nationwide. poppi's brand first approach, cultural cache and rapid growth has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Russell Westbrook, JLo, Olivia Munn and more. poppi is available in 12 delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop, limited-edition Cranberry Fizz, and its newest innovation: Wild Berry.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations.

