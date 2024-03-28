New to The Street and Hempacco Co., Inc. Sign Three Month Media Contract

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street and Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) ("Hempacco") signed a three-month media contract. The agreement calls for the continuation of filming and broadcasting tailored interviews and streaming digital billboard aids in New York City.



The contract calls for the New to the Street's TV news host to interview key corporate representatives from Hempacco Co., Inc. Each week over the next three months, New to The Street's Hempacco interviews will air on the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming.

New to The Street's TV hosts will provide in-depth interviews with HPCO's management team with focused discussions about the fundamental ongoings at the Company, in particular the expansion, growth, and acceptance of Hempacco's unique hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. The hemp cigarette looks and feels like a tobacco cigarette but is tobacco-free. Consumers can smoke hemp cigarettes in public without it smelling like hemp or cannabis. Interviews will discuss the Company's success with its brands, Real Stuff, Hemp Hop, and Hemp Smokable products available at vending machines, kiosks, retail locations, and online . The Company has many joint-venture partnerships with celebrities Snoop Dogg, Cheech& Chong, and Rick Ross, jointly creating various market lines of consumer packaged goods, including smokable hemp products, hemp paper, blunts, vapes, and edibles. With several patents and technology, Hempacco brings the purest hemp CBD products to market.

The New to The Street's social media team will share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about HPCO. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, newtothestreet.com , and the show's YouTube Channel. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard outlet on the iconic Broadway Plaza Billboard above NASDAQ Marketsite Entrance in New York City.

Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO of Hempacco Co., Inc., states, "The previously aired interviews that we did on New to The Street provided a fantastic platform for HPCO to explain and educate viewers about our Disrupting Tobacco™ products. New to The Street is a perfect media platform to inform many about HPCO's hemp CBD product offerings and collaborations. I look forward to continuing with the professional media experts at New to The Street."

Made in the USA at its California facility, Hempacco's IP enables the production of hemp cigarettes and other hemp CBD base products that are gaining brand acceptance as popularity grows with consumers seeking alternatives to tobacco base products. The show provides a marketing platform for Hempacco to discuss the Company's most recent private-label brands and partnerships with Gumbo Gummies and WARDP Labs .

Vince Caruso, CEO / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited about having HPCO on the show for a three-month media series. With celebrity JVs, hemp cigarettes, and other hemp CBD product offerings, the Company continues to grow. Smokers now have a better alternative to tobacco with the Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ product. Viewers can tune in to learn more about HPCO's products, its newest private-label brands/partnerships, and other corporate milestones."

All interviews are to air on the Fox Business Network, with exact dates and times of the broadcastings "To Be Announced."

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand. Hempacco's operating segments include: 1). manufacturing of smokables, 2). hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks smokable technology development, and 3). The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper-

www.hempaccoinc.com & www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

Hempacco Co., Inc.

ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64699195-12f8-422c-8999-75592ce1bfc2