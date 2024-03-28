THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

DSO D SHARE CLASS

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Cancellation of listing of DSO D Shares and cessation of trading

28 March 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that it has now completed a programme of returning funds to holders of the DSO D Shares, culminating with dividend payments of 2.7p per DSO D Share paid on 28 March 2024. Following the payment of this dividend, the Company has now returned all the capital associated with the DSO D Shares to shareholders and divested of all investments held in the portfolio, with the payment of the dividend marking the end of the life cycle of the DSO D Shares.

The Directors are authorised under the Company’s articles of association ("Articles") to convert any share class with a NAV of less than £25,000 into deferred shares which may be bought back and cancelled by the Company for a nominal amount (a "Conversion"). As this threshold has now been met in respect of the DSO D Shares, the Directors have resolved, in accordance with the Articles, to proceed with a Conversion of the Shares and repurchase them for cancellation and this will be carried out with effect from today.

The Company shall shortly be writing to the FCA requesting the removal of the DSO D Shares from the Official List.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181