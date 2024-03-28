The Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council Awarded Topline Financial Credit Union Members with Scholarships

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , is proud to announce three members have received a $1,000 scholarship from the Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council (FSC). A total of $18,000 has been awarded to 18 credit union members in Minnesota for the 2024-2025 school year.



Nearly 650 students from credit unions throughout the state of Minnesota applied for scholarships from Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council (FSC). Any TopLine member pursuing post-secondary education by attending a college or university, graduate school, or a 2-to-4-year community, vocational or technical college in the fall of 2024 was eligible. This year three TopLine Financial Credit Union members were recognized and awarded a total of $3,000.

Scholarship applicants needed to complete a one-page application and submit an essay (500 words or less) to the FSC that answered the question “Who has inspired you for your personal growth, to make a positive difference and why?”

As one of our scholarship recipients commented, “Someone that has inspired me for my personal growth and to make a positive difference is my aunt. Eighteen years ago my aunt had a stroke that changed her life forever. Watching my aunt go through rehab was absolutely amazing. Because of physical therapy and occupational therapy, she made leaps and bounds way beyond what the doctors thought were possible. I want to work with people like my aunt and help them get back to a life that is as normal as possible. She is a true inspiration and the reason I want to pursue my doctorate degree in physical therapy. I would not be where I am today without my aunt, and I am forever grateful for the impact that she has had on my life.”

“It was truly rewarding to read all the personal growth essays, and our board had a remarkably tough decision of just selecting 18 scholarship recipients,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Co-Chair MNFSC, and Chief Marketing Officer at TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We look forward to continuing to support those pursuing post-secondary education and remain committed to provide annual scholarship opportunities to assist with the costs of higher education. The FSC annual scholarship program is made possible through its annual silent auction and Dice & Ice fundraising events.”

Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council (FSC) strives to build credit union brand awareness and strengthen member relationship through its scholarship program. Visit https://www.mncun.org/scholarship-council.html to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of nearly $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

