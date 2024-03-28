Atlas Air and YunExpress Expand Strategic Partnership with Second Boeing 777-200 Freighter

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with YunExpress, a subsidiary of Zongteng Group, by adding a second Boeing 777-200 freighter under a long-term charter agreement.

Deepening the successful relationship between Atlas and YunExpress, this second 777 freighter will enter service for YunExpress in April and operate six weekly routes between China and the United States. The new flying will enhance YunExpress’ international logistics network and help it serve the increasing demand for cross-border e-Commerce shipping from China.

"We are delighted to expand our strategic and long-term partnership with YunExpress," said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. "Cross-border e-Commerce is driving significant demand for Atlas’ dedicated large widebody freighter capacity. Through our partnership with YunExpress, we are strengthening our position as the preferred supplier of dedicated airfreight capacity to leading players in the e-Commerce industry. Atlas has unmatched global operating capabilities and high-quality solutions that power our customers’ global supply chains."

Wang Zuan, President of Zongteng Group, stated: "Last December, YunExpress, in collaboration with Atlas, launched charter service between Xiamen, China and Miami utilizing a 777 freighter, which has been operating with solid performance. The signing of this new long-term agreement further deepens and strengthens the strategic partnership between us. Through YunExpress, we aim to meet the growing demand for airfreight capacity between China, Europe and North America. Looking ahead, we aim to further expand routes and fleet size to provide customers with more convenient and diverse global transportation options, ensure supply chain resilience, and support the steady development and growth of our customers' international businesses."

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional, and international cargo and passenger operations. Learn more at www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:



Media: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com