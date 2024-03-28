High Energy Lasers Market Set for Exponential Growth by 2030, Global Sales to Reach US$ 16 Billion, Fairfield Market Research Estimates

London, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global high energy lasers market size is poised to increase from US$9.2 Bn in 2022 to US$16 Bn by 2030 end. This flourishing growth is expected to secure a CAGR of 8.3% during the projection period from 2023 to 2030, signifies the rising focus on advanced defence technologies and emerging economies investing in laser technology for scientific and defense applications.



The global high energy lasers market has been witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing investments in research and development, rising defense budgets in key regions, and growing adoption of laser technologies across industries.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$9.2 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$16 Bn CAGR 8.3% Growth Drivers Advancements in Laser Technology

Rise in Medical Healthcare Applications

Development of Compact and Portable HEL Systems Segmentation By Type (Gas Lasers, Chemical Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Fibre Lasers, Solid State Lasers)

By Application (Cutting, Welding and Drilling, Military and Defence, Communications) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

High energy lasers are extensively used in defense and military applications, including directed energy weapons (DEWs), laser weapon systems, missile defense, target designation, and countermeasure systems. Governments worldwide are investing in the development and deployment of laser-based defense systems to enhance their military capabilities.

In the industrial sector, high energy lasers find widespread use in cutting, welding, marking, engraving, drilling, and additive manufacturing processes. The ability of high energy lasers to deliver precise and efficient processing has led to their increased adoption in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing

High energy lasers play a crucial role in various medical applications, including surgical procedures, dermatology, ophthalmology, and therapy. Laser-based medical devices offer minimally invasive treatment options with reduced recovery times and improved patient outcomes.

Key Research Insights

Gas lasers are leading the market due to their versatility in cutting, welding, and engraving.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global high energy lasers market.

The market for high energy lasers is expanding in North America.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Rising Adoption Expected in Military and Defence

The military and defence category dominated the industry due to increasing global security concerns.

High energy lasers are integral to missile defence systems and directed-energy weapons, securing their dominance with a 40% market share.

Governments worldwide invest heavily in advanced military technologies, sustaining this dominance.

High-energy lasers offer precision and efficiency, making them vital for intricate cutting tasks. Their adoption of high-speed, precise cutting technologies drives this segment, contributing significantly with a 25% market share.

Gas Lasers Category Accounts for Significant Market Share

The gas lasers segment dominated the market in 2022. due to their high power output and reliability, making them essential in industrial and scientific applications. Their versatility in cutting, welding, and engraving has cemented their position, contributing to a substantial 35% market share.

The fibre lasers category is projected to experience the significant market growth, expanding at 12% annually. Their compact size, energy efficiency, and superior beam quality drive their adoption in various industries.

Increasing demand for high-speed, precision cutting, especially in automotive and electronics manufacturing, propels their rapid growth, contributing significantly to the market with a 28% share. Ongoing technological advancements fuel this growth trajectory.





Key Report Highlights

Demand surges for portable High Energy Lasers, driving innovations globally.

The market witnesses a surge in AI-driven HEL systems, enhancing accuracy and real-time response capabilities.

The market for high energy lasers is greatly impacted by an intricate network of global and local rules.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Gears up for the Notable Yearly Growth

North America emerges as the notably growing region, will experience an average annual growth rate of 12% over the upcoming years. The United States especially dominates this growth due to extensive research and development initiatives in military HEL applications.

High demand for precision cutting and welding in the manufacturing sector propels HEL adoption. Favourable government policies and partnerships with leading technology companies bolster North America's rapid market expansion.

The region benefits from a strong infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, which further support the growth of HEL applications.

The increasing focus on defence modernisation and the need for advanced weaponry systems contribute to the surge in HEL adoption in North America.

Substantial Defence Investments by China, and India Sustain Global Leadership of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific commands the significant share in the high energy lasers market, accounting for 38% of the global revenue. Significant defence investments in countries like China, and India drive this growth.

Asia Pacific's robust manufacturing sector further fuels demand, particularly in laser materials processing. Technological advancements, and the growing awareness of HEL applications in healthcare solidify its dominance.

Asia Pacific region benefits from a strong network of research and development institutions, fostering innovation in the high energy lasers market.

The increasing adoption of high-energy lasers in key industries like aerospace, and automotive is expected to contribute to the region's continued growth in this market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Industrial Explosives Market

MPB

REO

TRUMPF Pvt. Ltd.

Laserline

EI EN Group

IPG Photonics

Moog Inc

Beamtech Optronics

Coherent Dilas

nLight Inc

BAE Systems Plc

Textron Inc

Daheng Optics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG





