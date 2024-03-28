Automation Testing Market worth $55.2 billion by 2028, Growing At a CAGR of 14.5% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automation Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 28.1 billion in 2023 to USD 55.2 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Automation Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Widespread adoption of agile development methodologies

Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)

Rise in mobile and web applications

Restraints:

Knowledge gaps in automation testing

Incompatibility with legacy systems

Opportunities:

Integration of AI and machine learning

Cloud-based testing services

List of Key Players in Automation Testing Market:

IBM (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Broadcom (US)

OpenText (Canada)

Capgemini (France)

Microsoft (US)

Keysight Technologies (US)

Cigniti Technologies (India)

Tricentis (US).

Cygnet Infotech (India)

In the contemporary landscape of globalized software development, the widespread distribution of development teams across different geographical locations poses significant challenges. Automation testing emerges as a crucial factor for growth by facilitating seamless collaboration and ensuring consistency in testing practices despite diverse time zones and locations. With automated test scripts and frameworks, development teams can execute tests synchronized, promoting efficiency and maintaining uniformity in testing methodologies. This becomes mainly instrumental in overcoming the hurdles associated with dispersed teams, such as communication delays and differences in working hours. The ability of automation testing tools to centralize test scenarios and results enables teams to collaborate effectively, share insights, and collectively work towards achieving a common testing goal. As organizations increasingly embrace a globalized approach to software development, the role of automation testing in fostering collaboration becomes a key driver for maintaining testing standards and achieving high-quality software across geographically distributed teams.

By dynamic testing, the functional testing segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The surge in cyber threats and the critical importance of safeguarding sensitive data have elevated the role of automated security testing as a significant factor driving the growth of automation testing. Automated security testing tools are pivotal in proactively scanning and identifying vulnerabilities within an application's code, configuration settings, and dependencies. By conducting regular and automated security tests, organizations can establish a robust defense against potential threats, ensuring ongoing protection of their software assets. The dynamic nature of cyber threats requires a continuous and systematic approach to security testing, making automation an indispensable component in the arsenal of tools used to fortify applications against evolving risks. The integration of automated security testing not only enhances the overall security posture of applications and aligns with industry best practices for maintaining a resilient and secure software environment. As a result, the demand for automation testing, particularly in security, is fueled by the imperative to deliver safe and resilient software solutions in the face of an ever-evolving threat landscape.

By endpoint Interface, the mobile segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The fragmentation of mobile operating systems, characterized by the diversity of platforms, versions, and device manufacturers, poses significant challenges for ensuring the compatibility of mobile applications. Automation testing emerges as a strategic solution to navigate this complex landscape. With numerous operating systems like Android and iOS undergoing frequent updates, ensuring that mobile applications seamlessly function across various OS versions is crucial. Automation testing allows for systematically validating applications on different operating system versions, ensuring they adapt and perform optimally across the evolving mobile ecosystem. This approach not only addresses compatibility issues but also enables developers to identify and rectify potential glitches or incompatibilities early in the development process. By embracing automation testing, organizations can proactively tackle the challenges posed by the dynamic nature of mobile operating systems, delivering applications that consistently provide optimal performance and functionality across diverse devices and OS versions.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

In the highly competitive business landscape of North America, organizations face intense pressure to reduce time-to-market cycles while maintaining the highest standards of quality. This dynamic has propelled a widespread adoption of automation testing as a strategic imperative. The need to expedite the testing process without compromising on the thoroughness of quality assurance has become a driving force behind this trend. Automation testing allows companies to achieve faster and more efficient testing, ensuring that software releases align with demanding schedules without sacrificing reliability. Particularly in North America, where innovation and rapid deployment of technology solutions are paramount, automation testing has emerged as a crucial tool for organizations aiming to stay ahead in the competitive race. This trend underscores the region's commitment to leveraging advanced testing methodologies to meet market demands swiftly and to deliver high-quality software solutions.

