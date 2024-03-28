For Fifth Consecutive Year, ISC Earns the Globe and Mail’s 2024 Women Lead Here Benchmark for Executive Gender Diversity

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been featured for the fifth consecutive year on the Globe and Mail’s 2024 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. ISC has been named to the list every year since the Globe and Mail launched the list for the first time in 2020.



The Women Lead Here benchmark uses proprietary research methodology to determine which Canadian corporations make tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity in Canada. Throughout 2023, 55 per cent of ISC executive leaders identified as women, including those in ISC’s wholly owned subsidiaries.

In celebration of Women’s History Month this year, ISC met with, interviewed and featured a diverse group of women in leadership at the Company every Wednesday in March. Dubbed #WomenLeadWednesday, the campaign ran both internally and on the Company’s LinkedIn page and aimed to discuss the role of women in leadership at ISC and beyond. One of the four leaders ISC features in the 2024 #WomenLeadWednesday campaign is Catherine McLean, Vice-President of People and Culture at ISC.

“Acknowledgements like the Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here benchmark are important because in many industries it is still very much a challenge for women to break through that glass ceiling and find their place within an executive team,” McLean says. “ISC and its subsidiaries have an amazing culture that allows all people to progress in their careers. Our strong tradition of women in leadership roles demonstrates our commitment to diversity and creates a comfortable work environment for women to excel and achieve great things."

For the 2024 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of hundreds of large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of woman-identifying to man-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change. In total, 96 companies earned the 2024 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 45 per cent of executive roles held by women-identifying individuals.

The 2024 Women Lead Here list can be found in the April 2024 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 29, 2024, and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

