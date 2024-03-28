The Federal Bridge Corporation Ltd. Announces the Start of the Second Blue Water Bridge Rehabilitation Project

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (The FBCL) is announcing the Second Blue Water Bridge (SBWB) rehabilitation project, set to start on May 29, 2024. In keeping with our continuous investment in stewardship, for the first time in over two decades, the SBWB will be closed, while the First Blue Water Bridge (FBWB) will operate with bidirectional traffic to maintain essential operations for commerce and commuters.



The vital rehabilitation work, much of which will occur beneath the bridge, is key to ensuring our high standards of safety and efficiency. By actively managing disruptions, including extending work hours into nights and weekends, we aim to manage the project’s timeline effectively.

Our joint efforts with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) are vital, enabling the execution of crucial maintenance activities on both sides of the border with considered measures to manage traffic flow.

Key Highlights of the Rehabilitation Project:

Bidirectional Traffic: The FBWB will operate bidirectionally, sustaining traffic flow in both directions, while the SBWB undergoes rehabilitation.

Wide Load Restrictions: To ensure safe navigation through the construction zone, loads will be limited to less than 3m (10 feet) in width.

To ensure safe navigation through the construction zone, loads will be limited to less than 3m (10 feet) in width. Uninterrupted Toll Service: Toll booth operations will continue to provide uninterrupted service.

Toll booth operations will continue to provide uninterrupted service. Active Communication: We are committing to consistent updates on the rehabilitation’s progress, allowing for better travel planning for our customers.

Facca Incorporated, the contractor for last year’s FBWB rehabilitation project, will also undertake this vital project. The scope of this year’s project includes concrete sidewalk rehabilitation and main span concrete deck repairs, including waterproofing and repaving of the SBWB. These efforts are geared towards reinforcing the bridge’s structure and future-proofing its integrity.

Natalie Kinloch, CEO of The FBCL, shared: “The commencement of the SBWB rehabilitation project reflects our ongoing efforts to uphold and enhance the infrastructure essential for international travel. Strategic planning and execution underline our commitment to maintaining the Blue Water Bridge as a vital link for trade and travel between Canada and the United States.”

We would like to acknowledge the Government of Canada for their funding support in this project. The FBCL is grateful for the patience and understanding from bridge users and the community during this critical work. We are committed to keeping everyone informed and ensuring high service levels throughout the project.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

The FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. The FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

