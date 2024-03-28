Comprise acquires VisiTech, Inc.

BOULDER, Colo., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise® today announced its acquisition of VisiTech, Inc., a longtime leader in technology public relations, further solidifying Comprise’s position as a market leader. Founded in 1998, VisiTech has deep industry relationships and expertise in the global business-to-business technology market, including media and entertainment, telecommunications, mobile, service provider and IT.

Key personnel from VisiTech will join the Comprise team to ensure a smooth transition for the VisiTech client portfolio, which will now have access to Comprise’s integrated suite of PR and digital marketing services and an even larger team of business storytelling experts. VisiTech founder and CEO Lisa (Wilson) Tafolla will join Comprise as a strategic business advisor.

“Lisa and the VisiTech team have built an outstanding reputation over nearly three decades, and we look forward to integrating the VisiTech team and client roster,” said Doyle Albee, Comprise CEO. “VisiTech’s skills, relationships, expertise and client base ideally complement our existing business, making this a natural fit.”

With roots dating back to 1991, Comprise has extensive experience helping clients clearly communicate complex products and services across verticals like enterprise software and hardware, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, green tech, health tech, media and entertainment, telecom, mobile and cable. Clients of both agencies can expect continued excellence in strategic communications, enhanced resources and a broader service offering to meet their evolving needs.

“Over the years, in response to questions about VisiTech’s successful longevity and consistent delivery of high-quality services, I would respond that my main talent is recognizing and hiring excellent people,” said Tafolla. “The Comprise team passed the Lisa test, and I am confident our clients will gain fresh energy, an expanded service offering and feel well taken care of by the expanded team. Our agencies also share a common commitment to maintain high ethical standards.”

Transaction Details

This agreement, to take full effect May 1, 2024, is structured as an asset purchase agreement with undisclosed terms. Both companies are privately held Colorado S corporations.

For more information about how Comprise develops and executes impactful communications initiatives, please visit comprise.agency.







About Comprise

Comprise is a results-driven communications agency. We do “the hard stuff,” understanding and growing companies with technical, complex — sometimes even controversial — stories to tell. Our name is no accident. From ideas to impact, we comprise every aspect of integrated public relations and digital marketing. Named to Inc.’s Power Partners list, our award-winning team combines PR, social media, marketing, content creation, and website design and development to balance the art and science of storytelling. Based in Boulder, Colorado, we serve clients across B2B, technology, new and emerging markets and beyond, helping brands succeed in a shifting media landscape. Discover The Comprise Way™ — our proven approach to making the complex compelling and relatable.





###