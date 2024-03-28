LBMC Investment Advisors’ Greg Herman Named Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisor for 2024

Nashville, TN, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Investment Advisors*, a Registered Investment Advisory firm with $1,900,000,000 in Assets Under Management, proudly announces that Managing Partner Greg Herman has been named a 2024 Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisor**. This is the fourth consecutive year Herman has ranked in the Top 15 Advisors for Tennessee in Barron’s annual list.

The rankings are based on data provided by approximately 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. This year’s factors included assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

“I am honored to be recognized on Barron’s prestigious Top Financial Advisors list again this year,” said Herman. “We believe the success of LBMC Investment Advisors can be attributed to putting our clients’ interests first, offering them the value proposition of coordinated tax and investment advice, and providing service through our team approach.”

About LBMC Investment Advisors

LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, is a $1.9 Billion in Assets Under Management Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Tennessee with the mission of providing financial peace of mind for clients. Founded 25 years ago, LBMC Investment Advisors is a CNBC designated top 25 fee-only wealth management firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies. Today, LBMC Investment Advisors serves more than 490 clients and is growing at a rapid clip working with clients in the areas of investment strategy development, asset allocation planning, integrations of investments with tax planning, and portfolio analysis. For more information, visit our website.

*Advisory services offered through LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC., an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

**Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. This rating should not be construed as an endorsement of LBMCIA or by any client, nor are they representative of one client’s evaluation. No fee was paid for consideration of this ranking/award.

Attachment