Hazardous Area Equipment Global Business Report 2024 - Growing Importance of Drones in Ensuring Hazardous Area Safety

The global market for Hazardous Area Equipment estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Cable Glands & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Process Instruments segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Hazardous Area Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Increasing Emphasis on Adoption of Safety Measures in Industries Drives Focus onto Hazardous Area Equipment

Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Hazardous Area Equipment

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Market to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 and 'Smart Factory' in the Global Industrial Landscape

Industrial IoT to Give Impetus to Market Expansion

Market to Benefit from Technology Advances in Lighting Systems and Increasing Use of LED Lighting Solutions in Hazardous Areas

Oil & Gas Sector: Hazardous Working Environment Enhances Significance of Safety Equipment

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on Safety Equipment to Ensure Workplace Safety

Presence of Gases & Vapors Increases Explosion Risk in Food & Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Safety Equipment

Technology Advancements Transform Hazardous Area Management

Product Advancements in Signaling Devices Space

Strobe Beacons: An Essential Component of Emergency Lighting Systems

Overriding Need to Protect Assets from Fire and Explosion Catalyzes Explosion-Proof Equipment Market

Hazardous Area Fire Alarms: Essential to Alert People during Emergencies

Cable Glands: Connecting Electrical Cables to Equipment

Hazardous Duty Sensors: Sensing Hazards at Sites

Hazardous Area Motors Emerge as Essential Components to Ensure Safe Operations

Process Instruments: Monitoring, Measuring & Controlling Processes

Venting, Suppression & Containment Systems Hold Significance for Dust Explosion Protection in Industrial Facilities

Dust Explosion Protection for Metal Processing Industry

Pressing Need to Ensure Employee Safety Fuels Growth in Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment Market

Focus on Intrinsic Safety in Diverse Industry Verticals to Intensify Growth of Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market

Advanced Heat Exchangers to Satiate Need for Effective Cooling of Electrical Systems in Hazardous Locations

Growing Importance of Drones in Ensuring Hazardous Area Safety

Hazardous Industrial Waste Emerges as a Key Cause of Environmental Pollution & Contamination

Evolving Regulations Pose Challenges

