Hazardous Area Equipment Global Business Report 2024 - Growing Importance of Drones in Ensuring Hazardous Area Safety

The global market for Hazardous Area Equipment estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Cable Glands & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Process Instruments segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Hazardous Area Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Increasing Emphasis on Adoption of Safety Measures in Industries Drives Focus onto Hazardous Area Equipment
- Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors Market Growth
- High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Hazardous Area Equipment
- Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth
- Market to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 and 'Smart Factory' in the Global Industrial Landscape
- Industrial IoT to Give Impetus to Market Expansion
- Market to Benefit from Technology Advances in Lighting Systems and Increasing Use of LED Lighting Solutions in Hazardous Areas
- Oil & Gas Sector: Hazardous Working Environment Enhances Significance of Safety Equipment
- Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on Safety Equipment to Ensure Workplace Safety
- Presence of Gases & Vapors Increases Explosion Risk in Food & Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Safety Equipment
- Technology Advancements Transform Hazardous Area Management
- Product Advancements in Signaling Devices Space
- Strobe Beacons: An Essential Component of Emergency Lighting Systems
- Overriding Need to Protect Assets from Fire and Explosion Catalyzes Explosion-Proof Equipment Market
- Hazardous Area Fire Alarms: Essential to Alert People during Emergencies
- Cable Glands: Connecting Electrical Cables to Equipment
- Hazardous Duty Sensors: Sensing Hazards at Sites
- Hazardous Area Motors Emerge as Essential Components to Ensure Safe Operations
- Process Instruments: Monitoring, Measuring & Controlling Processes
- Venting, Suppression & Containment Systems Hold Significance for Dust Explosion Protection in Industrial Facilities
- Dust Explosion Protection for Metal Processing Industry
- Pressing Need to Ensure Employee Safety Fuels Growth in Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment Market
- Focus on Intrinsic Safety in Diverse Industry Verticals to Intensify Growth of Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market
- Advanced Heat Exchangers to Satiate Need for Effective Cooling of Electrical Systems in Hazardous Locations
- Growing Importance of Drones in Ensuring Hazardous Area Safety
- Hazardous Industrial Waste Emerges as a Key Cause of Environmental Pollution & Contamination
- Evolving Regulations Pose Challenges
