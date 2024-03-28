Teeth-Whitening Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 10,766.7 Million by 2034 And Grow at A CAGR of 4.10% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The teeth whitening market is likely to be worth US$ 7,204 million in 2024. The demand for teeth whitening is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.10% through 2034. The industry is set to cross US$ 10,766.7 million by 2034.
The primary driver behind the teeth whitening industry's growth is the increasing emphasis on dental aesthetics and oral hygiene. As social media platforms increase, individuals become more conscious of their appearance, leading to a higher demand for teeth whitening products and procedures. Additionally, the rise in disposable income levels across demographics has made professional teeth whitening treatments more accessible, further fueling market growth.
Despite the growing demand, the teeth whitening industry faces regulatory challenges and safety concerns. Some over-the-counter whitening products may contain abrasive ingredients that can damage tooth enamel or cause sensitivity. Moreover, professional whitening treatments often come with a hefty price tag, limiting access to certain consumer segments. Regulatory bodies are imposing stricter guidelines to ensure product safety and efficacy, which may pose compliance challenges for manufacturers.
One of the significant opportunities in the teeth whitening industry lies in the development of innovative and convenient whitening solutions. Moreover, the rising trend of at-home teeth whitening kits presents a lucrative market segment, offering consumers the convenience of achieving professional results in the comfort of their homes.
An emerging trend in the teeth whitening industry is the shift towards natural and organic whitening ingredients. Consumers are increasingly seeking products formulated with botanical extracts like charcoal, coconut oil, and baking soda, which are believed to offer gentle whitening effects without harsh chemicals. Furthermore, technological advancements in teeth whitening procedures, such as laser whitening and zoom whitening, are gaining traction for their ability to deliver fast and dramatic results with minimal sensitivity.
“Companies are exploring new technologies such as LED whitening devices and whitening strips with gentler formulations to cater to consumers' preferences for safe and effective products.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)
Key Takeaways from the teeth whitening Market Study
- The teeth whitening industry in the United States is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.80% through 2034.
- The teeth whitening industry in the United Kingdom is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.
- India's teeth whitening market is witnessing a steady CAGR of 4.30% through 2034.
- Germany's teeth whitening market is expected to rise at a 3.0% CAGR through 2034.
- Thailand's teeth whitening market is experiencing a moderate CAGR of 3.40% through 2034.
Competitive Landscape from The Teeth whitening Market
The teeth whitening industry is witnessing intense competition fueled by a growing consumer desire for enhanced dental aesthetics. Established players in the market are facing stiff competition from both traditional dental clinics and emerging direct-to-consumer brands offering convenient at-home whitening solutions. This heightened competition is driving innovation and product development as companies strive to differentiate themselves through advanced formulations, enhanced efficacy, and user-friendly application methods.
In response to increasing competition, companies are investing in aggressive marketing strategies to raise brand awareness and capture market share. This includes targeted advertising campaigns across various channels, influencer partnerships, and promotional activities to educate consumers about the benefits of teeth whitening products. Additionally, companies are leveraging social media platforms and online reviews to engage with consumers and build brand loyalty, thereby strengthening their competitive position in the market.
Recent Developments in The Teeth whitening Market:
- Procter & Gamble introduced Crest Whitening Emulsions, a revolutionary solution that delivers five times more active hydrogen peroxide to the teeth without the need for washing or brushing.
- Colgate Palmolive broadened its Colgate Optic White product line to include Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste, among other items.
- Johnson & Johnson introduced Listerine Healthy White Vibrant Multi-Action Rinse, a mouthwash that whitens teeth, prevents stains, and eliminates foul breath germs. The company has collaborated with Byte, a direct-to-consumer brand that sells at-home teeth aligners and whitening kits, to deliver oral care items and instructions to its clients.
12 Key Companies in the Teeth whitening Market
- Procter & Gamble
- Colgate Palmolive
- Johnson & Johnson
- Unilever
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- 3M Company
- DENTSPLY international
- Henkel AG & Co KGaA
- Institut Straumann AG
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
Teeth whitening Market Key Segments
By Product:
- Teeth Whitening Gels & Strips
- Carbamide Peroxide with Potassium Nitrate and Fluoride
- Carbamide Peroxide
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Teeth Whitening Devices
- LED Lights
- Corded LED Lights
- Cordless LED Lights
- UV Lights
- Halogen Lights
- LED Lights
- Oral Care Products
- Others
By Distribution Channel:
- Institutional Sales
- Dental Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Group Dental Practice
- Retail Sales
- Retail Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Hypermarket and Supermarket
- Online Sales
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
Author
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.
