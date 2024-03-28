Global Industry 5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024-2029: Emphasis on Human-Machine Collaboration Leveraging Automation to Contribute to Market Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industry 5.0 Market by Technology (Digital Twin, Al in Manufacturing, Industrial Sensors, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Industrial 3D Printing, Robotics), Sustainability (Waste-to-Energy Conversion, Recycle, Material), Industry - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Industry 5 market was valued at USD 65.8 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 255.7 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.

Implementing Industry 5 principles enables different industries to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, advanced robotics, and big data analytics to optimize operations, improve product quality, and create new business models. Additionally, Industry 5 promotes collaboration and partnership among industry players, developing ecosystems and value networks that drive innovation and growth.







AI in manufacturing technology is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period



AI offers numerous advantages in the manufacturing process, revolutionizing traditional methods by introducing unprecedented levels of efficiency, precision, and adaptability. Through machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics, AI enables predictive maintenance, allowing manufacturers to anticipate equipment failures before they occur, thereby reducing downtime and optimizing production schedules. AI-driven automation streamlines repetitive tasks, increasing productivity and freeing up human resources for more complex and creative endeavors. Quality control benefits from AI's ability to detect defects with unmatched accuracy, ensuring that only flawless products reach the market. Furthermore, AI enhances supply chain management by optimizing inventory levels and forecasting demand, leading to cost savings and improved customer satisfaction. Overall, AI empowers manufacturers to achieve higher levels of efficiency, flexibility, and competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic and data-driven industry landscape.



Energy & Power segment is projected to contribute significant share in the industry 5 market



By integrating advanced digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics, energy and power companies can optimize their operations in real time, enhancing grid management, asset performance, and energy distribution. Predictive maintenance enabled by Industry 5 technologies minimizes downtime and extends the lifespan of critical infrastructure, ensuring a reliable energy supply while reducing maintenance costs and environmental impact. Moreover, smart grid systems empowered by Industry 5 facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources and demand response programs, promoting sustainability and energy conservation. AI-driven predictive analytics improves energy forecasting accuracy, enabling more effective resource allocation and grid balancing.



North America to dominate industry 5.0 market



In recent years, North America has witnessed several transformative initiatives aligned with the principles of Industry 5.0. Notable efforts include promoting automated manufacturing practices through initiatives like the National Institute of Standards and Technology's innovation programs related to manufacturing. Additionally, industry-academia collaborations, exemplified by partnerships between research institutions such as MIT and Stanford University with industry players, drive innovation in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics. Many manufacturing companies across North America have embarked on digital transformation journeys, embracing technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT sensors to optimize operations and enhance competitiveness. Moreover, regions like Silicon Valley, the Research Triangle Park, and the Greater Toronto Area have established themselves as advanced manufacturing hubs, fostering collaboration and innovation in the sector. These initiatives collectively embody the essence of Industry 5.0, integrating digital technologies with traditional manufacturing to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness in North America's industrial landscape.



The report provides insights on the following :

Market size from 2020 to 2029

Average selling prices (ASPs) of industrial sensors (A technology segment of Industry 5.0) calculated by the weighted average method

Updated research assumptions and limitations

Information related to trends/disruptions impacting businesses of customers, as well as information on the ecosystem of industry 5.0, trade analysis, regulatory analyses, technology analysis, patents analysis, and case studies pertaining to the industry 5 market.

Updated financial information until 2023 (depending on the availability) for each listed company, which helps in the easy analysis of the present status of the profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating regions/countries, and the highest revenue-generating business segments.

Recent developments that help assess market trends and growth strategies adopted by leading market players

Key manufacturers offering industry 5 solutions; top 25 manufacturers of industry 5.0, which are categorized into star, pervasive, emerging leader, and participant companies based on their performance on various parameters such as product footprint, focus on product innovations, and geographic footprint.

Market share analysis of various players operating in the industry 5 market for 2022

Small - and medium-sized enterprises (SME) matrix that brief some business strategies and product offerings of 15 SME players operating in the market, which are classified into four groups: progressive, dynamic, responsive companies, and starting blocks

Brief information regarding the competitive situations and trends in the Industry 5 market

The product, application, and geographic footprints of the top 25 manufacturers of industry 5 solutions

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the industry 5 market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the industry 5 market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industry 5 market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like ABB, Honeywell International, 3D Systems, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Emerson Electric Co, among others in the industry 5 market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $65.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $255.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Digital Twin Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029

Energy & Power Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2029

Automotive Segment to Dominate Industry 5.0 Market During Forecast Period

North America to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Industry 5.0 Market -Emphasis on Human-Machine Collaboration Leveraging Automation to Contribute to Market Growth

Industry 5.0 Market, by Technology -Industrial Sensors Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2024

Industry 5.0 Market, by Process Industry - Oil & Gas Segment to Hold Largest Share of Industry 5.0 Market in 2024

Industry 5.0 Market, by Discrete Industry - Automotive Segment to Register Highest CAGR Between 2024 and 2029

Industry 5.0 Market, by Country - North America to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Industry 5.0 Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of AI and Robotics in Manufacturing and Production Processes

Surging Focus on Implementing Green Technologies for Sustainable Manufacturing

Increasing Government Spending on 3D Printing Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Proficient Workforce Acquainted with Advanced Manufacturing Equipment

Limited Adoption of Industry 5.0 Solutions Among Startups due to High Implementation Costs

Health Implications of Excessive Use of AR and VR

Opportunities

Proliferation of 3D Printing Technology in Manufacturing of Medical Equipment and Customized Drugs

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development Projects

Challenges

Need for Continuous Technological Advancements

High Costs Associated with Deployment of VR Technology

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) Internet of Things (IoT)

Complementary Technologies Blockchain Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Adjacent Technology Green Technology



Case Study Analysis

Lematic Developed SaaS Solution to Provide Access to Critical Information

NBC Bearings Established Connected Smart Factory to Streamline Information Flow

Companies Profiled

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Cisco Systems

3D Systems

Stratasys

SAP

Oracle

Google

Intel

Keyence

Nvidia

Samsung

Sony

Universal Robots

Omron

Ams-Osram

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Ottobock

Wikitude

DNV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbimwj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment