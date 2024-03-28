North America Sharps Containers Market Projected to Reach US$ 247.28 Million by 2030 Amid Rising Medical Waste.

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Sharps Containers Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Product, Usage, Waste Type, Waste Generators, Container Size, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Growth Driven by Healthcare Developments

The North America sharps containers market is on course for significant expansion, with expectations to grow from US$ 171.90 million in 2022 to US$ 247.28 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. This projected growth is attributed to an increased generation of medical waste from healthcare facilities, heightened by the prevalence of infectious diseases, a rise in hospital visits and admissions, and an amplified demand for clinical diagnostics and testing.



Impact of COVID-19 Vaccination Programs



Large-scale vaccination efforts, particularly witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, have substantially contributed to the market for sharps containers. Billions of vaccines administered have resulted in a corresponding increase in medical waste, such as used syringes, which necessitates the proper and safe disposal provided by sharps containers.



Regional Market Analysis



The market in North America, specifically the United States, is notably well-established, with stringent regulations surrounding the disposal of medical waste. This regulatory framework necessitates the use of certified sharps containers for the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and similar items. Moreover, the surge in chronic diseases requiring self-administered injectable medicines, such as diabetes and Crohn's disease, has also impelled the market's growth.



Market Segments and Leading Contributors



The market is segmented into various categories including product type, usage, waste type, waste generators, container size, and distribution channels, allowing for comprehensive analysis and targeted strategic development. Furthermore, key market players are firmly established, contributing to the substantial market share and offering a broad range of solutions to cater to the different needs related to medical waste disposal.



Future Market Outlook



With projections drawn from current data and trends, stakeholders in the healthcare sector, environmental management, and medical supply chains can anticipate shifts and prepare for the changing demands within the North America sharps containers market. The increasing need for proper medical waste disposal methods underscores the growth potential for this market over the coming decade.



This outlook on the North America sharps containers market showcases the industry's progressive trajectory and provides a framework for the anticipated expansion and evolving needs for safe medical waste disposal solutions across the region.



