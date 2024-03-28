The Southport CoLAB Community Lecture Series to Host Fairfield County’s Sneak Peek Screening and Panel Discussion for ‘Hopeville: How to Win the Reading Wars’

SOUTHPORT, Conn., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport CoLAB , a resource providing quality education training for professionals, educators, and families to affect positive outcomes for people with language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues, today announced it will host a screening of the documentary “Hopeville: How to Win the Reading Wars'' as its first Community Lecture Series event of 2024. The screening will take place Thursday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and serves as the Fairfield County sneak peek of the film. A panel discussion featuring Connecticut’s leading voices on literacy and learning differences will immediately follow the screening.



In “Hopeville,” filmmaker Harvey Hubbell V illustrates what he believes is the biggest solvable problem facing the U.S. – illiteracy – and what can be done to implement change. The documentary explores literacy in the U.S. and the solution of implementing evidence-based reading instruction in classrooms across the country. The film features several Connecticut-based experts, including Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, founder and executive director of The Southport CoLAB and The Southport School .

“Hopeville shines a light on a topic of critical importance and should be required viewing for anyone with a passion for reading and ensuring today’s children are getting the literacy education they deserve,” said Dr. Powers. “The film expertly showcases the importance of evidence-based teaching methods and the need for educational environments where all children have the opportunity to succeed. I’m honored to be a part of the documentary and am excited for the screening and panel discussion. The journey towards a more literate future is a collective one and ‘Hopeville’ is helping spur a necessary dialogue."

The Bijou Theatre doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on April 25. Cocktails will be available for purchase and complimentary light refreshments will be served prior to the screening at 6:30 p.m. The panel discussion following the film will be moderated by Hubbell and will feature Powers; Dr. Augusto Buchweitz, associate professor of psychology at University of Connecticut; Dr. Margie B. Gillis, founder and president of Literacy How, Inc.; Stephanie Mitchell, independent educational consultant; and Dena Mortensen, Ed.D., elementary reading and language arts supervisor for Waterbury Public Schools.

“I look forward to the Fairfield County sneak peek of ‘Hopeville’ and hearing from panel participants,” said Hubbell, whose media company, Captured Time Productions, is based in Litchfield, Connecticut. “Making this film, I talked to scientists, educators and parents, and we have evidence to show that, when using the right teaching methods, we can drastically change the course of literacy in America.”

Admission to the event is free, however registration is required: https://e.givesmart.com/events/zx7/ .

The Southport CoLAB provides quality education training for professionals, educators, and families. It integrates research, practice, and advocacy to affect positive outcomes for people with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. The Southport CoLAB offers specialized training programs, including structured literacy, executive functions, and assistive technology. Each helps further a world that embraces cerebrodiverse learners for their strengths and provides all teachers with training in best educational practices and current research. To learn more, visit www.southportcolab.org .

